EHunt Launches New AI Pattern Extractor and AI Mockup Generator for Etsy Sellers

New York, USA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — EHunt, a leading one-stop platform for Etsy product research and operation, has just undergone a major upgrade aimed at providing Etsy sellers with more practical shop operation tools and a more seamless user experience.

This update introduces two AI-powered product photo editing tools, including AI Pattern Extractor and AI Mockup Generator, along with a redesigned homepage UI, further strengthening EHunt’s position as a leading intelligent Etsy seller tool.

Highlights of EHunt

The highlights of this upgrade include:

1. AI Pattern Extractor

AI Pattern Extractor allows sellers to extract their desired patterns in just three simple steps. It offers two modes, High Restoration and Creative Derivation, and two resolutions, 1K and 2K. Assets can be exported in PNG, JPG, JPEG, or WebP formats, with an option for transparent backgrounds.AI Pattern Extractor

2. AI Mockup Generator

AI Mockup Generator also requires just three simple steps to combine your selected design with the product and generate a new product mockup. It supports text prompts that guide the AI to generate mockups exactly as you want. AI Mockup Generator can be used together with AI Pattern Extractor, allowing sellers to easily create realistic product images for their online store. Effortlessly showcase T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Ideal for Etsy or POD sellers, it saves time and produces professional visuals.AI Mockup Generator

3. Redesigned Homepage UI

In this upgrade, EHunt has redesigned the website’s homepage UI to provide users with a better experience. The current homepage features new fonts and an overall orange color scheme, and it now supports responsive adjustments for different screen sizes. After the optimization, the homepage appears fresher and more visually appealing.

UI

About EHunt

EHunt is a comprehensive platform designed to empower Etsy sellers with data-driven insights and operational tools. Currently, it supports Etsy product research, Etsy keyword mining, Etsy shop analysis, Etsy offsite ads analysis and more. EHunt helps sellers enhance profitability, streamline operations, and scale their businesses with confidence. This is a valuable resource for achieving growth goals without any financial commitment.

