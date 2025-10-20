EHunt Launches New AI Pattern Extractor and AI Mockup Generator for Etsy Sellers

AI Pattern Extractor allows sellers to extract their desired patterns in just three simple steps. It offers two modes, High Restoration and Creative Derivation, and two resolutions, 1K and 2K. Assets can be exported in PNG, JPG, JPEG, or WebP formats, with an option for transparent backgrounds.

2. AI Mockup Generator

AI Mockup Generator also requires just three simple steps to combine your selected design with the product and generate a new product mockup. It supports text prompts that guide the AI to generate mockups exactly as you want. AI Mockup Generator can be used together with AI Pattern Extractor, allowing sellers to easily create realistic product images for their online store. Effortlessly showcase T-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Ideal for Etsy or POD sellers, it saves time and produces professional visuals.