ODM Public School Tops Odisha and Bhubaneswar, Ranks 10th Nationally in EW India School Ranking 2025-26

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — ODM Public School, Bhubaneswar, has achieved exceptional recognition in the Education World India School Rankings 2025-26, securing the first position in both Bhubaneswar and Odisha in the Day-cum-Boarding School category, while ranking tenth nationwide among schools across India.

The prestigious rankings were announced at a formal ceremony held in New Delhi on October 15, 2025, where Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Public School, and Mrs Indumati Ray, Director, received the awards on behalf of the educational group. The Education World India School Rankings are among the most comprehensive evaluations of educational institutions in the country, assessing schools on parameters such as academic excellence, infrastructure quality, co-curricular achievements, and overall educational outcomes.

ODM Public School’s ascent to these positions reflects years of systematic development in educational delivery and institutional management. As a leading boarding school in Bhubaneswar, the institution has consistently maintained high academic standards while emphasising value-based education that prepares students for both professional success and responsible citizenship. The institution’s comprehensive approach encompasses rigorous academic programs, modern teaching methodologies, and extensive co-curricular opportunities that contribute to holistic student development. The school’s commitment to combining traditional educational values with contemporary pedagogical practices has positioned it as a premier boarding school in Bhubaneswar and a notable presence on the national stage.

The recognition ceremony also featured a significant individual honour, with Mr Swoyan Satyendu, Chief Executive Officer of ODM Educational Group, receiving the Emerging Education Leader of the Year 2025-26 award. This acknowledgement highlights the progressive leadership and strategic vision that have driven the institution’s growth and excellence over the past few years. The dual recognition of both institutional achievement and leadership excellence underscores ODM’s comprehensive contributions to the educational sector.

Responding to the achievement, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan stated, “This recognition belongs to our entire ODM family—our dedicated teachers who inspire excellence daily, our students who strive for continuous improvement, and our parents who trust us with their children’s education. These rankings validate our commitment to providing education that builds both competence and character.”

Mrs Indumati Ray added, “We view this achievement not as a destination but as an affirmation of our educational philosophy. Our focus remains on creating an environment where academic rigour meets ethical grounding, preparing students who will contribute meaningfully to society.”

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, speaking about his individual recognition, remarked, “This honour motivates us to further strengthen our educational programs and expand access to quality education. We remain committed to innovation in teaching methods and infrastructure development that meets the evolving needs of modern education.”

The school’s leadership emphasised that the awards reflect collective effort across all levels of the institution. The achievement is attributed to consistent faculty training, investment in educational infrastructure, implementation of progressive curriculum frameworks, and sustained engagement with students and parents in the educational process.

With these accolades, ODM Public School reaffirms its position as a premier educational institution in eastern India and continues to set standards for academic excellence and comprehensive education in the region.