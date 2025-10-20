Travel Tech Trends for Digital Nomads and Frequent Travelers

TORONTO, Canada, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — More than 2 years removed from when global pandemic lockdown ended, travel is now back in growth mode as traffic and volumes surpass 2019 levels. Frequent travelers are now back in the market and in spite of Return To Office mandates, digital nomading gains in popularity with an estimated 80 million DN’s working around the world, away from their homebase. For those that criss cross the globe, staying connected and productive is mission critical and the latest tools and technology are quickly adopted to maintain that mission. From mobile apps, to device hardware to payment technologies, frequent travelers and digital nomads are setting tech trends in an effort to work and travel simultaneously. Evolving functionality in hardware, specifically mobile devices, enables individuals to effectively ‘work and play’ abroad, while those that ‘work and work’ abroad can stay connected and productive wherever the location.

Mobile Apps that Create Conveniences

Smartphone device usage during travel surges alongside passenger volume and traffic and expectations for benefits and conveniences from devices is high among device users. Some of the top apps for frequent travelers and digital nomads are:

Translation apps that can translate in real time using AI

Currency conversion apps that use instant market rates for reliable quoting

Expense tracking and reporting apps that can organize receipts centrally

Trip tracking apps that record vital trip details and statistics

Travel preferences have been shifting to more localized experiences that are ‘off the beaten path’ as overtourism takes over many major destinations and points of interest. Mobile trip tracking apps, such as PokkeTTREK, deliver detailed trip statistics and data recording while offering unique localized experiences through its one click Where Am I? function. Integrated mapping functions highlight trips cartographically and an in app media capture feature keeps trip pictures and videos organized and accessible. Get more details about PokkeTTREK here: https://pokkettrek.com/

Increasing Use of Digital Currencies

Digital currencies have been gaining traction in the travel industry as individuals look for cashless options and borderless payments to pay for transportation, accommodation and local services. Digital currencies, or cryptocurrencies, such as BITCOIN and ETHER are increasingly being used to pay for travel purchases with the category leading the way in acceptance among all industries. Crypto users have been known to spend 20-30% more per transaction and make faster purchasing decisions than those who use traditional methods of payment. The growing demographic of ‘crypto spenders’ creates new opportunities for small and midsize travel providers. By enabling cryptocurrency payments for travel purchases, travel businesses can access a new buying group that are eager to spend on travel and themselves. Enabling new payment technologies can be daunting but compact and lightweight technologies such as TripReMIT can be vertically integrated into any online or mobile portal, enabling cryptocurrency payments efficiently. TripReMIT works within the travel businesses branding and marketing schema for a seamless user experience. Get more details on the technology here: https://tripremit.com/

BLeisure Travel is Not a Spelling Error

A recent statistic from Navan indicated that 42% of respondents were planning a ‘bleisure’ trip 2025. Bleisure is not a misspelling and is a relatively new term in the travel landscape as travel consumers combine ‘business’ and ‘leisure’ aspects into one trip. This may take the form of extending a business trip by a few days to enjoy a certain destination to digital nomads who stay at a destination for months at a time. Today’s advanced mobile technology enables travelers to stay connected and productive anywhere in the world, making bleisure trips a practical and effective way to travel. Technology such as esims in modern smartphones ensure data connectivity almost anywhere and the continued evolution of laptops and peripherals enables high levels of productivity in small, sleek packages. The popularity of bleisure travel will continue to grow as work and performance expectations increase and mobile technology advances.

Staying Productive and Connected While Abroad

The need for effective and purposeful technology rises as investment in business travel is set to reach a record $1.57 trillion (USD) in 2025. Maintaining productivity and connectivity is essential for business travelers and utilizing mobile apps and the latest hardware ensures networking capabilities. High technology also elevates digital nomading as more ‘remote workers’ embrace the travel / work lifestyle. Trip tracking apps, such as PokkeTTREK can bring conveniences to travelers and travel businesses while advanced payment technologies such as TripReMIT enable business travelers and digital nomads payment options with digital currencies. Positive outlooks for business and bleisure travel demand and increasing mobile device option drives individual demand for travel technologies that offer significant conveniences that elevate experiences, while maintaining high levels of connectivity and productivity.