Polyurethane Processing Machine Market 2030: Urbanization and Market Expansion

The global polyurethane processing machine market was valued at USD 3.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2030. A key factor driving this growth is the rising global demand for automotive vehicles, which in turn increases the need for polyurethane processing machinery.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the market due to widespread supply chain disruptions and operational restrictions across industries such as construction, automotive, and manufacturing. As a result, demand for polyurethane processing equipment declined, leading to a slowdown in market growth during 2020.

In the United States, increased production of polyurethane foam for use in furniture, carpets, and mattresses is expected to fuel market demand. Additionally, the introduction of the Returning American Manufacturing Potential Act in August 2022 is anticipated to support domestic small and medium manufacturing enterprises, providing a boost to polyurethane processing activities and machinery demand.

The expansion of the automotive industry continues to be a major growth driver. Ongoing product launches and increasing consumer demand are likely to push the production of polyurethane-based interior components, further stimulating the demand for processing machines.

Order a free sample PDF of the Polyurethane Processing Machine Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Furthermore, the market is also benefiting from growth in residential and commercial construction. Polyurethane is widely used for insulation in walls, roofs, floors, and piping. The increase in global population and urbanization is driving demand for new constructions as well as renovations of older buildings, thereby supporting the growth of the polyurethane processing equipment market.

In addition, the medical sector is emerging as a significant area of application. Polyurethane’s non-toxic properties make it ideal for use in items such as hospital bedding, catheters, medical device housings, and tubing. These applications are expected to support the broader market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for 42.2% of global revenue.

China is projected to experience strong growth due to increased industrial manufacturing investments.

By type, the high-pressure segment dominated with a 68.0% share in 2021.

By product, the mixing head segment captured a 30.2% market share in 2021.

By end use, the construction sector represented 22.3% of market revenue in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size : USD 3.74 Billion

: USD 3.74 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 5.15 Billion

: USD 5.15 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) : 3.8%

: 3.8% Largest Regional Market (2021): Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading market players are actively pursuing strategic initiatives to increase market penetration and revenue. These include mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product development, and partnerships.

For instance, in February 2020, Hennecke GmbH and Frimo Group announced a strategic partnership focused on polyurethane and other reactive plastic applications. This collaboration aims to deliver added value to customers, particularly in the automotive sector.

Notable players in the global polyurethane processing machine market include:

Linde plc

Frimo Group GmbH

Rim Polymer Industries Pte. Ltd.

LEWA GmbH

Haitian Group

KraussMaffei Group

Hennecke GmbH

Wittmann Group

Engel Austria GmbH

Graco Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global polyurethane processing machine market is on a steady growth trajectory, driven by robust demand from the automotive, construction, and medical sectors. Despite the temporary setback caused by COVID-19, long-term trends such as industrialization in Asia Pacific, supportive manufacturing policies in the U.S., and innovations in medical applications are expected to sustain and accelerate market growth through 2030.