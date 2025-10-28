Registration Open for 2026 USA Biolympiad

McLean, Va., 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that school registration is still open for the 2026 USA Biolympiad (USABO), the most prestigious biology education and testing program for U.S. high school students. All schools and students across the U.S. should register by November 8, 2025. Students cannot be registered unless schools are registered by that date.

“The USA Biolympiad encourages excellence in science education. It propels U.S. high school students and their teachers to reach the gold standard,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President.

Approximately 12,000 students register annually to participate in USABO’s national biology exams. CEE’s USABO mission concentrates on stimulating intellectual curiosity in young scholars and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in STEM. CEE provides resources for students to prepare for the exam and for exploring biological sciences.

With school registration, teachers gain access to a wealth of online biology resources, including recommended readings, study guides, practice questions, guidelines, checklists, and previous exams to help them prepare students for study and testing. The registration fee is $125 per school regardless of the number of student participants. For more information on school registration, visit https://www.usabo-trc.org

“The USABO is a special community, and the thousands of students who take the exams share similar passions. USABO connects students across the country,” said Kathy Frame, USA Biolympiad Director.

All students in grades 9 to 12 are welcome to participate in USABO. CEE encourages teachers and schools to register and host their students, ensuring a spot for the Open Exam. AP courses are not required for success in the exams. Registration for students ends on November 8, 2025.

USABO is a four-tier series of exams that demands the absolute best of students in biology theoretical and laboratory knowledge. The four gold medalists from USABO’s National Finals at Harvard University will represent the U.S. at the 37th International Biology Olympiad in Vilnius, Lithuania in July 2026.

About the Center for Excellence in Education

CEE, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), USA Biolympiad (USABO), Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and STEM Lyceums. For more information, visit https://www.cee.org.