SproutEd Announces “Asking for a Friend: A Practical Introduction to Psychotherapy for Lawyers,” Led by Expert Elon Slutsky

Chattanooga, United States, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leading provider of professional legal education, today announced the upcoming launch of a vital new course: “Asking for a Friend: A Practical Introduction to Psychotherapy for Lawyers.” Scheduled for October 30, 2025, this unique Continuing Legal Education (CLE) program is designed to equip attorneys with the insight needed to navigate mental health challenges ethically within the legal profession.

Guided by ethics attorney and psychotherapist Elon Slutsky, the course addresses the complex relationship between an attorney’s well-being, the standard of professional responsibility, and the duties of competence, diligence, and integrity. In an era where attorney mental health is a growing priority, this thought-provoking program provides practical guidance on how to recognize impairment and make ethical referrals for colleagues or clients, all while proactively reducing the pervasive stigma surrounding mental health issues in law practice.

Participants will earn 1.0 MCLE credits and gain a clear, actionable understanding of their ethical obligations. The course will teach attorneys to identify the signs of impairment, apply relevant ABA Model Rules to promote well-being, and make informed referrals, ultimately contributing to a healthier and more responsible legal community.

The program’s instructor, Elon Slutsky, is a psychotherapist, attorney, and researcher known for his multidisciplinary approach. Holding degrees from Cornell Law School and an M.A. in Mental Health Counseling from Northwestern University, Mr. Slutsky currently serves as a Fulbright Research Fellow, focusing on transdiagnostic therapeutic frameworks tailored for demanding professional populations. His unique fusion of legal expertise and therapeutic insight makes him uniquely qualified to lead this essential discussion.

Attorneys interested in advancing their understanding of ethical duties and mental health support can register immediately.

Course Details: