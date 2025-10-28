Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited Offers Comprehensive Industrial Painting Services Across the UK

LONDON, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited is delivering high-quality industrial painting and dilapidation services to businesses across the UK. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company specialises in property restoration and compliance, especially at the end of commercial leases. From full-scale refurbishments to essential repairs and coatings, the team ensures buildings meet the exact standards outlined in lease agreements and industry regulations.

Supporting Businesses Through Every Stage of Property Management

Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited works closely with outgoing tenants, landlords, property managers, and commercial agents. Whether preparing a facility for lease-end handover or restoring a property’s aesthetic appeal, the company offers services tailored to each project. This includes making good internal finishes, restoring worn surfaces, and performing minor structural repairs.

Their work helps businesses meet lease obligations, avoid legal disputes, and protect the value of commercial property assets. From manufacturing facilities to logistics centres, the team adapts to each environment while maintaining high safety and quality standards.

Tailored Industrial Painting Services Backed by Decades of Expertise

From Repainting to Full Refurbishment

industrial painters covers much more than a fresh coat. The company provides a full suite of services, including spray painting, corrosion control coatings, and protective finishes for high-traffic environments. Surfaces are prepared using proven techniques to maximise the life and performance of each treatment. Whether the job involves minor touch-ups or complete interior repainting, their skilled team ensures every finish meets technical and visual standards.

Health and Safety as a Top Priority

Safety is central to every project. The team complies with all relevant UK legislation, including COSHH and HSE guidelines. All work begins with risk assessments and detailed method statements. Their painters are trained to operate in high-risk areas, such as working at height or within confined spaces, using the correct procedures and personal protective equipment.

Delivering High-Quality Dilapidation Works at Lease End

Full Compliance with Lease Requirements

At the end of a commercial lease, outgoing tenants often face a ‘Dilapidations Schedule of Works’. These requirements can range from simple cosmetic repairs to complex restorations. Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited helps clients restore properties to the condition required in their lease agreements. This includes structural repairs, redecoration, plastering, roofing, and more.

Seamless Coordination with Stakeholders

Projects often involve tight timelines and coordination with multiple trades. The company works alongside landlords, agents, and contractors to ensure deadlines are met and disruptions are minimised. When needed, they schedule work outside of regular business hours, helping clients maintain operations during refurbishment.

Why Businesses Across the UK Trust Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited

With a strong track record across various sectors, Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited is known for delivering high-quality industrial painting and refurbishment services on time and to specification. Their experienced team understands the challenges of commercial property management and delivers solutions that are both practical and fully compliant.

For enquiries, contact Industrial Cleaning Contractors Limited at 02380464000.

Learn more about our specialist industrial painters, our full range of services, and how we support end-of-lease property compliance across the UK with reliable, high-quality solutions.