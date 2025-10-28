Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: Global Crypto Leaders Gather for the 15th Anniversary Forum Featuring Akon’s Exclusive Performance

DUBAI, U.A.E., 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — The 15th Anniversary Blockchain Life Forum — one of the world’s largest events dedicated to cryptocurrencies, Web3, and mining — will take place on October 28–29, 2025, in Dubai.

More than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries are expected, including entrepreneurs, investors, traders, and top blockchain companies.

Leading Figures from Across the Industry

The forum will feature key figures shaping the the global crypto market:

Reeve Collins — Co-Founder of Tether

Rajat Sakhuja — Director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Mastercard

Justin Sun — Founder of TRON & Advisor at HTX

Sergei Khitrov — Founder of Listing.Help & Jets.Capital

Frederik Gregaard — CEO at Cardano Foundation

Max Crown — CEO at TON Foundation

Alice Liu — Research Lead at CoinMarketCap

Omar Elassar — Managing Director at Animoca Brands

Eowyn Chen — CEO at Trust Wallet

Andrei Grachev — Managing Partner at DWF Labs

Kostas Chalkias — Co-Founder & Chief Cryptographer at Mysten Labs (Sui)

Damu Winston — Head of Web3 Innovation and Digital Products at Amazon

Akshay Dalal — Head of Risk and Compliance at Google Cloud

Over 200 speakers will deliver insights into the upcoming Bull Run, DeFi expansion, RWA tokenization, and regulatory developments.

The Largest Industry Expo

The expo zone will feature more than 200 booths from top industry players, including OKX, Bybit, KuCoin, HTX, Bitget, BingX, Ledger, Tron, Trust Wallet, MEXC, Bitmain, Canaan, and Uminers, showcasing the most advanced blockchain solutions and Web3 technologies.

Official AfterParty with Akon and Blockchain Life Week

The event will culminate with the official all-inclusive AfterParty, headlined by global superstar Akon, performing live hits such as “Smack That” and “Right Now (Na Na Na)”.

Traditionally, the celebration continues throughout Blockchain Life Week — a series of side events, including yacht meetups, side events, and VIP gatherings uniting the global crypto community across Dubai.



