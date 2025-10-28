Enrico Vita: “People, curiosity, and courage are three essential elements of a leadership”

MILAN, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — During the graduation ceremony of the School of Management at Politecnico di Milano, held at Teatro Dal Verme, Amplifon Chief Executive Officer Enrico Vita addressed over 300 MBA and Executive MBA students with an inspiring message about the essence of modern leadership. His keynote cantered on three timeless values: people, curiosity, and courage.

Enrico Vita: leadership beyond technology

In a world increasingly driven by digital transformation and automation, Enrico Vita reminded the audience that true leadership cannot be replaced by technology. “People, curiosity, and courage are three essential elements of a leadership journey that technology will never be able to replace”, he said, urging young managers to remain true to human values while embracing innovation. Referring to an era characterised by geopolitical uncertainty, the artificial intelligence revolution and sustainability challenges, the manager emphasised that personal and professional growth often stems from discomfort. “The world is changing faster than our certainties – he observed – That’s why we must never stop being curious, learning and challenging ourselves”. According to Enrico Vita, the foundation of effective leadership lies in surrounding oneself with talented people. “Leadership is not about having all the answers, but about choosing the right people”, he explained. This philosophy reflects Amplifon’s culture, which is based on empathy, listening and talent development. The CEO also spoke about the importance of courage, the willingness to take risks and face difficult moments that inevitably characterise every career. “True growth happens outside our comfort zone”, he said, emphasising that boldness and resilience are essential characteristics for anyone aspiring to a leadership role in uncertain times. Enrico Vita left future leaders with a powerful warning: in a world that is evolving faster than ever, the true strength of leadership lies not in technology, but in the ability to remain human, curious and courageous.

Enrico Vita’s professional career

Enrico Vita has been Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Amplifon since 2015. An Italian engineer and entrepreneur, he graduated in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ancona in 1993 and began his career two years later at Indesit Company (then Merloni Elettrodomestici). Over the course of almost twenty years, he held positions of increasing responsibility both in Italy and abroad, including a period in Turkey as plant manager, followed by roles as R&D director for the Refrigeration division and subsequently head of the group’s supply chain. In 2007, he became managing director for the United Kingdom and Ireland, before returning to Italy in 2010 to take on the role of commercial director and subsequently chief operating officer, overseeing all commercial, marketing and after-sales operations. Enrico Vita joined Amplifon in 2014 as Executive Vice President for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and was appointed Chief Operating Officer the following year, extending his responsibilities to the company’s three global regions – EMEA, Americas and APAC – as well as to corporate functions including Marketing, IT and Supply Chain. In October 2015, he was appointed CEO of Amplifon, leading the company’s transformation into a global benchmark in the hearing solutions industry. Since 2018, he has also been an independent member of the board of directors of Ariston Thermo S.p.A., a leader in sustainable technologies for thermal comfort.