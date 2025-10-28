WLS Expands Access Control Expertise to Serve Financial Institutions Requiring the Highest Level of Security

LONDON, UK, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — WLS, a leading fire and security systems specialist with more than 40 years of experience, today announced the launch of a dedicated service offering for financial institutions requiring advanced access control with the highest levels of security. This initiative responds to growing demand from banks, trading floors, data centres, and financial services firms across London and the South East.

The new service has been developed to address the complex security challenges faced by financial organisations, where safeguarding sensitive data, assets, and personnel is critical. WLS will design and implement bespoke access control systems that combine physical security with advanced digital management tools, ensuring resilience against both internal and external threats.

With expertise in deploying multi-layered solutions, WLS’s systems integrate seamlessly with CCTV, intruder detection and fire alarms, providing centralised, real-time monitoring and control. These installations are built to meet stringent compliance requirements and can be tailored to scale across multiple branches or high-security facilities.

“Financial institutions demand nothing less than absolute security, and our dedicated service is designed to deliver exactly that,” said Jeremy Ewen, Managing Director of WLS. “From biometric entry and encrypted access cards to fully integrated monitoring platforms, our access control solutions provide financial organisations with the confidence that their operations, assets and people are protected to the highest standard.”

About WLS

With over 40 years of experience, WLS provides comprehensive fire safety and security solutions for commercial and residential clients across London and the South East. From high-security access control and CCTV to fire alarm systems and automated gates, WLS delivers bespoke consultation, installation, and maintenance services that prioritise safety, compliance and reliability.

Contact: Elliott Martin

Tel: 0208 676 4300

Email: marketing@wls.ltd

Web: https://www.wls.ltd/