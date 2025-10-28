Egypt Photography Tours Launches Premium Luxury Egypt Tours in Celebration of the Grand Egyptian Museum Opening

Cairo, Egypt, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — As Egypt celebrates the historic opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), Egypt Photography Tours proudly launches a new collection of premium and luxury Egypt tours, combining exclusive photography experiences, private guided adventures, and five-star service across Egypt’s most breathtaking destinations.

Founded by professional photographer and guide Hossam (@hossam_artistic), Egypt Photography Tours has quickly become one of the best luxury tour companies in Egypt, offering travelers an authentic and visually stunning way to explore the country’s timeless treasures — from the Giza Pyramids and the Sphinx to Old Cairo, Alexandria, and the Nile.

“This is the golden era of travel in Egypt,” said Hossam, founder of Egypt Photography Tours. “With the Grand Egyptian Museum opening its doors, travelers deserve immersive, artistic, and luxury-level experiences that capture the soul of Egypt — not just sightseeing, but storytelling through photography.”

Highlights of Egypt Photography Tours:

Private Pyramids Photography Tour – Capture once-in-a-lifetime shots with a professional photographer at sunrise or sunset.

2-Day Cairo & Giza Luxury Experience – Explore the Grand Egyptian Museum, Islamic Cairo, Khan El Khalili Bazaar, and more.

Alexandria Day Tour from Cairo – Discover the Mediterranean charm with guided photography at the Citadel, Library, and Corniche.

7-Day Egypt Discovery Tour – A luxurious journey from Cairo to Luxor, designed for travelers seeking cultural depth and high-end comfort.

All tours include professional photography, custom itineraries, private transportation, and multilingual guides, ensuring a seamless and elevated experience.

With the reopening of Egypt’s tourism industry and the spotlight on the Grand Egyptian Museum, Egypt Photography Tours is redefining what it means to explore Egypt in style. The company’s blend of artistic photography, local expertise, and premium service positions it among the top luxury tour providers in Egypt.

Travelers can now book tours online directly at www.egyptphotographytours.com