Caribbean Fashion Brand Calabash Wear Debuts at NYFW with First Indigenous Print Collection

NEW YORK, NY,2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — A significant new voice in Caribbean fashion has taken the global stage. Saint Lucian brand Calabash Wear, founded by architect-turned-designer Anselm Mathurin, successfully launched its first capsule collection at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). This debut marks a major milestone for indigenous Caribbean design on the global platform.

The highly-anticipated runway showcase was facilitated through a powerful collaboration between Export Saint Lucia, the island’s official trade and export development agency, and SFWRUNWAY, a platform dedicated to launching emerging designers.

Translating Heritage into Sustainable Apparel

Calabash Wear’s vision is a unique blend of architecture, heritage, and wearable art. The brand draws its core inspiration from Saint Lucia’s national tree, the Calabash (Crescentia cujete).

Over the last three years, Mathurin and his team developed a first-of-its-kind indigenous fashion print based on the revered calabash.

“From architecture to atelier to apparel, Calabash Wear is about translating cultural authenticity into sustainable, functional fashion,” said Anselm Mathurin. “This NYFW debut is not just about clothing; it’s about giving new life to our national identity through modern design.”

The collection featured a versatile sustainable Caribbean wardrobe, including island shirts, kaftans, dresses, robes, tote bags, and jewelry. The pieces are accented with natural elements and native craftsmanship, positioning the collection as essential Resort Wear for tropical living and modern city wear.

Export Saint Lucia Champions Creative Economy

Export Saint Lucia, which actively champions local talents by opening doors to international markets, emphasized the significance of the moment.

“This is exactly why Export Saint Lucia exists—to empower Saint Lucian brands like Calabash Wear to reach global audiences and strengthen our creative economy,” said a representative of the organization. “The brand’s success at NYFW proves the world is ready for authentic, indigenous print fashion.”

SFWRUNWAY, which has been producing platform shows since 2016, noted that Calabash’s debut underscores its mission to amplify diverse voices.

AVAILABILITY: Calabash Wear’s inaugural NYFW collection will be available for purchase starting January 2026 via the brand’s e-commerce platform, offering global consumers the elegance of modern Caribbean minimalism firsthand.

About Calabash Wear Calabash Wear is a Saint Lucian-based Caribbean fashion brand founded by architect Anselm Mathurin. It is dedicated to creating modern, sustainable apparel using prints inspired by the island’s indigenous cultural heritage, specifically the Calabash tree.

About Export Saint Lucia Export Saint Lucia is the country’s premier agency for trade and export development, empowering local entrepreneurs and businesses to access international markets and strengthen the nation’s creative economy. Learn more at www.exportsaintlucia.org.

About SFWRUNWAY Founded in 2016, SFWRUNWAY is a platform and production house committed to giving emerging designers the resources, visibility, and ecosystem needed to scale into global markets through fashion week showcases and community initiatives.

Media Contact:

Anselm Mathurin,

Founder – Calabash Wear

Email: wearcalabash@gmail.com

Mobile: +1-758-484-9498

Website: www.CalabashWear.com