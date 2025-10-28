Antops Technologies Empaneled as Business Partner with ITI Limited

Bhopal, India, 2025-10-28 — /EPR Network/ — Antops Technologies has been officially empaneled as a Business Partner under the category of Software and Cloud-based Solutions by ITI Limited, a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Communications.

This empanelment was confirmed through an official letter issued by ITI Limited (Ref: ITI/CORP/MKTG/Empanelment Letter, dated 10-10-2025).

The selection follows Antops Technologies’ successful participation in ITI’s Expression of Interest (EOI) process for Telecom and IT Business Opportunities, vide reference CORP/MKTG/Empanelment/2023/07 dated 13-10-2023.

Empanelment Details

Class Category F Software and Cloud-based Solutions

The empanelment will remain valid up to October 9, 2026, and may be extended by mutual agreement.

Through this partnership, Antops Technologies will have the opportunity to collaborate with ITI Limited on a range of government and corporate IT and telecom projects across India.

Statement from ITI Limited

In the empanelment letter, Mr. V. R. Sasikumar, Chief Manager – Corporate Marketing, ITI Limited, stated:

“We are pleased to inform you that ANTOPS Technologies is qualified as an ITI Business Partner. We look forward to a fruitful business association with your organization.”

Comment from Antops Technologies

A spokesperson from Antops Technologies said:

“We are honored to be empaneled by ITI Limited, one of India’s leading public sector enterprises in telecom and IT. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge software and cloud-based solutions that support India’s digital transformation goals.”

About ITI Limited:

ITI Limited is a Government of India Undertaking under the Ministry of Communications, pioneering in the field of telecom equipment, IT services, and network infrastructure. It plays a vital role in advancing India’s digital and communication infrastructure.

About Antops Technologies:

Antops Technologies, based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is an emerging technology company specializing in software development, cloud-based solutions, and digital transformation services for both government and enterprise clients.

The company’s core offerings include Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Website Development, helping organizations enhance their online presence, optimize performance, and drive measurable growth through innovative digital strategies.