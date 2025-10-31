CloudLIMS Adds a CAPA Management Module to its LIMS to Elevate Labs’ Operational Quality and Compliance

Wilmington, Delaware, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — CloudLIMS, a leading provider of laboratory information management systems (LIMS), announces the launch of its Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPA) Management Module, a transformative addition to its LIMS, designed to help laboratories systematically identify, document, and resolve non-conformances while maintaining compliance with quality standards. CAPA enables organizations to uphold quality standards and customer satisfaction, strengthening their reputation and competitiveness in the marketplace.

In a highly regulated environment, it is essential to have a thorough and structured investigation process to identify the cause of non-conformance in quality and prevent it from happening in the future. This is where CAPA management becomes essential. The CAPA Module provides the tools to identify regulatory threats and prioritize the areas for improvement.

This advanced module enables laboratories to record, track, and manage CAPA records, ensuring complete traceability throughout the quality management process. Laboratories can easily add or edit CAPA records and route them for review and approval, promoting accountability and transparency at every stage.

A defining capability of this module is its structured and configurable framework for managing non-conformances such as sample damage, test failures, or instrument breakdowns. The module supports user-based access permissions, ensuring that only authorized personnel can create or update CAPA records. Users can generate detailed non-conformance reports compliant with FDA, ISO, and HIPAA requirements, view trace logs, and receive automated email notifications for updates and approvals—facilitating a closed-loop corrective action process.

“The launch of our CAPA Management Module marks a significant step forward in strengthening laboratory quality systems and fostering a culture of continuous improvement,” said Arun Apte, Chief Executive Officer of CloudLIMS. “This new functionality helps laboratories proactively address quality issues, enhance operational visibility and customer satisfaction, and maintain readiness for audits,” he added.

CloudLIMS remains steadfast in its mission to pioneer state-of-the-art informatics solutions that drive laboratory automation, regulatory compliance, data integrity, and operational excellence. The CAPA Management Module is now available in the latest version of CloudLIMS.

About CloudLIMS

CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for biobanking, clinical research, diagnostics, and analytical testing laboratories. CloudLIMS provides a comprehensive suite of complimentary services, including technical support, product training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps laboratories automate workflows, manage data efficiently, and comply with international standards such as ISO 17025, CLIA, ISO 15189, HIPAA, and 21 CFR Part 11. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.

