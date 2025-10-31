SharkStriker launches a new data center in Malaysia

MALAYSIA, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — SharkStriker, a global cybersecurity vendor that specializes in human-led, tech-driven compliance-centric cybersecurity services, has launched a new data center in Malaysia.

The new PDPA CSA-compliant data center will become a bedrock for efficient and quick operations, helping customer and partner organizations to bolster their security capabilities and enhance their compliance with regulations.

It will enable SharkStriker to deliver localized compliance-centric managed cybersecurity services through its purpose-built platform STRIEGO, helping organizations to fend off threats and improve compliance.

Over the years, Malaysia has witnessed a staggering increase in cyber threats that have toppled organizations from their operations, caused irrevocable financial losses, and tarnished years of reputation. In response to this, regulators have also tightened the regulations to enable organizations, especially critical infrastructure organizations and SMBs, to secure their infrastructure and data better.

With STRIEGO locally hosted on a PDPA & CSA-compliant data center in Malaysia, organizations will be able to turbocharge their preparedness with localized threat detection, latency optimization, faster failover, and rapid disaster recovery. It will enable them to secure their data in line with local data protection guidelines through superior data management, access, and storage.

They would be able to benefit from enhanced threat detection capabilities through instantaneous access to data and real-time multi-sourced threat intelligence. It will also enable SharkStriker to offer rapid incident response support to its customers and partners in Malaysia, helping them respond and recover from threats without any delay. Through a round-the-clock SOC team making use of security data contextualized with localized information on threats and vulnerabilities, organizations would swiftly detect and address security and compliance risks before they escalate into severe threats.

It will serve as a catalyst for SharkStriker to boost the efficiency of services, including their SOC, SIEM-as-a-service, MDR, and compliance management services through increased availability and access to data.

It brings the global cybersecurity vendor another step closer to its mission of helping organizations worldwide bridge their cybersecurity and compliance gaps through a blend of human excellence and cutting-edge technology.