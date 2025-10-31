Kangaroo Training Institute Delivers Practical Training in Welding and Confined Space Safety

Brisbane, Australia, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Offering nationally recognised courses for safer, more skilled workplaces.

Kangaroo Training Institute is expanding its suite of trade and safety training courses with a strong focus on work in confined spaces training, welding certifications, and practical skill-building programs for aspiring tradespeople.

With workplace safety more important than ever, the institute’s confined spaces training provides workers with the critical knowledge required to operate in enclosed or restricted spaces.Covering risk management, atmospheric monitoring, and emergency procedures, the course is essential for those in construction, maintenance, and utilities.

The institute also supports entry-level learners through its introduction to welding course. This hands-on program introduces students to common welding processes, equipment use, and basic fabrication—ideal for those exploring welding as a career path.

For professionals seeking to validate their expertise, Kangaroo Training Institute offers a welding course certification designed to prepare candidates for assessment under the AS/NZS ISO 9606-1 standard. This internationally recognised qualification confirms a welder’s ability to perform high-quality welds in accordance with both Australian and global industry expectations.

“All of our programs are built to align with real workplace needs,” said a Kangaroo Training Institute spokesperson. “Whether you’re entering the trade or expanding your credentials, we ensure our training is practical, relevant, and industry-approved.”

Kangaroo Training Institute’s courses are facilitated by experienced trainers and delivered in a flexible format to support both in-person and blended learning.

Enrolment is open now. To learn more or to sign up for enter and work in confined spaces training, or welding course certification aligned with AS/NZS ISO 9606-1, visit www.kangarootraininginstitute.com.au.

About Kangaroo Training Institute

Kangaroo Training Institute is a nationally recognised provider of vocational education in Australia, offering practical training in welding, safety, and high-risk work. Committed to student success, KTI delivers hands-on instruction and industry-aligned certifications for a safer, more skilled workforce.