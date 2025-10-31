Future Electronics Supports West Island Community Shares in Latest Charity Initiative

Montreal, Quebec,2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, announced a cash donation to West Island Community Shares as part of its Build Hope Together charitable initiative. The donation was presented during the company’s Thanksgiving luncheon, which brought together more than 700 employees and representatives from six local charities.

This contribution marks the second consecutive year that Future Electronics has supported West Island Community Shares—this time with an increased donation that will fund programs for underprivileged children and teens across the West Island region.

“At Future Electronics, giving back is part of who we are,” said Georgia Genovezos, Corporate Vice President of Digital Marketing at Future Electronics. “Our partnership with West Island Community Shares allows us to directly impact young people in our local community and help them build stronger, more resilient futures.”

West Island Community Shares distributes funds to dozens of community organizations that provide essential services, mentorship, and development opportunities for youth. Their mission to build a more inclusive and supportive West Island aligns closely with Future Electronics’ core values of compassion, collaboration, and community impact.

Through Build Hope Together, Future Electronics continues to channel employee-driven philanthropy toward causes that uplift women, children, and families in need—fostering long-term partnerships that make a tangible difference in local communities.

For more information about Future Electronics’ charitable initiatives, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/policies/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

