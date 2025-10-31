Crownline Launches the Smart Way to Stay Warm – Introducing the HT-271 Wi-Fi Heater

UAE, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — As the cooler months approach, Crownline, the trusted name in innovative home appliances, proudly unveils its latest innovation in home heating – the HT-271 Wi-Fi Heater. A fusion of cutting-edge technology, comfort, and energy efficiency, the HT-271 is engineered to deliver warmth exactly how and when you need it – right from the palm of your hand.

Designed for the modern home, the HT-271 boasts Wi-Fi functionality, giving users full remote control via their smartphone. Whether you’re commuting home or cosy in bed, adjust your room temperature seamlessly using the Crownline app – ensuring warmth welcomes you every time.

Smart Features. Stylish Comfort.

The HT-271 isn’t just smart; it’s also powerful. With adjustable heat settings (Low: 1500W / High: 2500W) and a temperature range from 5°C to 35°C, it ensures precise climate control for any room. The ECO function offers an energy-saving mode, ideal for today’s eco-conscious users, while the dust-proof filter ensures cleaner air with every use.

Other standout features include:

LED Display for easy visibility

1-12 Hour Timer for scheduled heating

Low Noise Operation (≤45 dB) for undisturbed comfort

Compact, Modern Design that complements any interior

Lightweight at just 3.7 kg, offering flexibility and portability

Reliability Meets Innovation

Operating at 220–240V / 50Hz, the HT-271 is built with safety and durability in mind, making it a long-term companion for both residential and office spaces. Its intelligent performance and sleek aesthetics redefine what a room heater should be in the age of smart living.

“We created the HT-271 with the modern lifestyle in mind,” said the PR team at Crownline UAE. “It’s more than just a heater – it’s a smart, energy-efficient solution designed for the tech-savvy homeowner who values comfort, control, and clean air.”

Availability

The HT-271 Wi-Fi Heater is now available across the UAE and through https://www.crownline.ae/. For more information or to place an order, please visit our website or contact our customer care team.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

