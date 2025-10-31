Hunt, Marsters, Colter, Holloway, Six ‘TMNT’ Guests Among Additions to FAN EXPO New Orleans Lineup

NEW ORLEANS, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Helen Hunt (Twister, Mad About You), James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Mike Colter (Luke Cage, Men in Black³), Josh Holloway (Lost, Yellowstone) and standouts from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are among the additions to the celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO New Orleans, January 9-11, 2026 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this month that The Lord of the Rings headliners Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan will attend the annual pop culture extravaganza in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the franchise’s original film.

Hunt has more than 100 film and television credits, first hitting the TV scene in a big way as a young actress in the series Swiss Family Robinson in the mid-1970s. After a run in It Takes Two, she had dozens of roles in popular shows and films until landing the co-starring role in Mad About You opposite Paul Reiser. She then played the lead character of “Dr. Jo Harding” in the blockbuster Twister in 1996.

Millions of fans worldwide first got to know Marsters as “Spike” in the hits Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. The versatile actor and musician has had film roles in Dragon Ball and P.S. I Love You and guest TV appearances on Smallville, Without a Trace, Hawaii Five-0, and many others. Marsters is also a singer-songwriter who has enjoyed sold-out concerts on three continents.

Colter starred as the title character in Luke Cage, reprising the role he first played in Jessica Jones that proved so popular it needed its own series. He first gained wide acclaim for his role as “Big Willie Little” in the Clint Eastwood feature Million Dollar Baby in 2004, then had recurring spots in Ringer and American Horror Story and work on Men in Black³ and Zero Dark Thirty.

Holloway became familiar to many through his portrayal of James “Sawyer” Ford in the mainstream sci-fi series Lost for its full six-year run. After starring as the lead character “Will Bowman” in Colony, Holloway more recently appeared in a recurring role in the third and fourth seasons of Yellowstone and starred in the summer J.J. Abrams HBO Max series Duster.

In addition to Hunt, Marsters, Colter, Holloway and the LOTR cast, celebrity guests attending 2026 FAN EXPO New Orleans include:

• Judith Hoag (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Armageddon)

• Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Brady Bunch)

• Ernie Reyes Jr. (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Brian Tochi (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Revenge of the Nerds)

• Kenn Scott (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, director/Adventures of Johnny Tao)

• François Chau (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Lost)

• Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad)

• Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911!, The Goldbergs)

• Shannon Chan-Chent (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

• Brad Swaile (Death Note, Mobile Suit Gundam)

• Alessandro Juliani (Death Note, Battlestar Galactica)

• Brian Drummond (Death Note, Sonic the Hedgehog)

• Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad, Kick-Ass)

Many more FAN EXPO New Orleans guest announcements will follow from the worlds of film, television, streaming, art, literature, gaming, cosplay, anime, animation and more in the coming weeks.

Adult, Youth and Child Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Family passes, and Ultimate and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com. Advance pricing is available until December 26.

New Orleans is the second event on the 2026 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.