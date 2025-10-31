Synapse Mental Wellbeing Invites Partnerships to Elevate Holistic Wellbeing with Proven Success in Academia and Industry Leadership

Bengaluru, India, 2025-10-31 — /EPR Network/ — Synapse Mental Wellbeing, a premier provider of professional and empathetic psychological services, is proactively expanding its partnership initiatives, offering organizations a pathway to genuinely impactful mental health support. Leveraging its proven track record of delivering specialized training and executive thought leadership, Synapse is calling on corporations, educational institutions, and community bodies to co-create bespoke wellbeing programs.

At Synapse, we believe that true partnership is built on shared values and demonstrable impact, and we approach mental health with the warm, professional, and empathetic tone our clients trust. “Mental health is not a departmental luxury; it is the fundamental infrastructure for human potential,” says Pranav, Founder of Synapse Mental Wellbeing. “Our partnerships are not transactions – they are collaborative missions to build capacity, enhance resilience, and make professional support universally accessible.”

A Foundation of Proven Impact

Synapse Mental Wellbeing’s approach is defined by collaboration, tailoring expert psychological interventions and psychoeducational content to the unique needs of each partner. Key successes highlight the depth and breadth of their capabilities:

Academic Safety & Training: Synapse recently partnered with GITAM University to implement ‘Silence to Support,’ a critical Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training. This comprehensive program, led by a multi-disciplinary team, equipped hundreds of staff, faculty, and students with the life-saving skills needed to recognize risk and provide immediate support, building a robust safety net within the academic community. Entrepreneurial & Corporate Thought Leadership: Synapse Founder, Pranav Amarnath, was featured as a Keynote Speaker at Powerup by Startup Party, addressing the critical intersection of mental health and entrepreneurial drive. This collaboration positioned Synapse at the forefront of the conversation on founder wellbeing, showcasing expertise in supporting high-pressure environments.

These two flagship examples reflect Synapse’s capability to deliver excellence across diverse settings. The firm’s comprehensive partnership offering extends to a total of six core areas, ensuring holistic wellbeing integration:

Corporate and Employee Assistance Programs (EAP): Providing personalized, confidential counselling services and proactive mental health strategies to support employee retention and productivity. Specialized Mental Health Training: Developing and conducting custom workshops on topics such as stress management, resilience, and boundary setting for diverse organizational needs. Community Outreach and Pro-Bono Services: Dedication to social impact through community engagement and supporting the under-served via the “Pay what you can” Program and Pro-Bono Therapy. Webinars and Psychoeducational Series: Offering engaging, expert-led sessions to foster mental health literacy and reduce stigma across large audiences.

By partnering with Synapse Mental Wellbeing, organizations don’t just get a service provider; they gain a dedicated clinical team committed to fostering resilient, high-functioning, and well-supported communities.

About Synapse Mental Wellbeing

Synapse Mental Wellbeing is dedicated to providing warm, professional, and evidence-based mental health services, including therapy, counselling, psychological assessments, and corporate wellbeing programs. Based out of https://www.synapsementalwellbeing.com/, the firm is committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the tools for lifelong mental wellness. Learn more about our existing impact and partnership opportunities on our Partnerships page.

Media Contact: Synapse Mental Wellbeing

Email: hello@synapsementalwellbeing.com

Phone: +91 91488

05435

Website: https://www.synapsementalwellbeing.com/