MKS Disability Services Introduces Empathetic NDIS Disability Service in Melbourne

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-11-3 — /EPR Network/ — MKS Disability Services announced the introduction of its NDIS disability service in Melbourne, a significant expansion to empower people living with disability to live independently and engage in their communities.

As a registered provider under NDIS guidelines, MKS is offering participants aged 7–65 a wide range of support. They include accommodation and tenancy, assistive travel and transport, personal activities help, home modification services, home tasks, life skills development, and community participation programs.

“Every individual has different goals, different needs, and different dreams. Our mission is to deliver compassionate, reliable, person-centred care so that people can live the life they want,” said a spokesperson for MKS Disability Services. The company highlights its commitment to tailoring support plans that respect dignity, choice, and independence.

According to MKS, one of the service distinctions lies in its holistic approach to housing and tenancy for NDIS participants. The company assists with finding and maintaining disability-friendly rental properties, negotiating tenancy agreements, and providing ongoing support to secure stable, accessible accommodation. “Finding the right home is a significant step towards independence, stability, and an improved quality of life for individuals living with disabilities,” said a trusted company source.

The launch of the NDIS Disability Service in Melbourne is timely, given that community inclusion, mobility, and skill development remain key priorities under NDIS funding. MKS offers tailored community-participation programmes that help users engage in social activities, public transport, volunteering, or supported employment.

“We empower individuals to make informed decisions about their community participation. Our programs focus on communication, problem-solving, and navigating public spaces with confidence,” the company reports. MKS Disability Services.

The expansion will meet increasing demand for adaptable, quality disability support services that align with NDIS guidelines. MKS is registered, accredited, and its services are NDIS-compliant. Thus, it provides peace of mind for participants and their families. MKS Disability Services.

For more information or to book a free quote, visit https://mksdisabilityservices.com.au/

About MKS Disability Services

Founded with the vision of helping individuals live independently, comfortably, and with dignity, MKS Disability Services is a Melbourne-based registered provider of NDIS disability support services.

The company supports clients aged 7 to 65, offering services in accommodation/tenancy, travel/transport assistance, personal care, assistive products, life skills development, household tasks, home modifications, and community participation. The team providing an NDIS disability service in Melbourne consists of skilled, compassionate caregivers committed to delivering services grounded in respect, empowerment, and inclusion.

For more details:

Email: mksdisabilityservices@gmail.com

Call: 0421180750