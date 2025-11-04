HDTV Supply Launches Exclusive Podcast Series to Educate and Empower AV Professionals Worldwide

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-11-4 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading USA-based manufacturer and distributor of professional audio-video equipment, has officially announced the launch of its new podcast series, offering a unique platform for AV integrators, installers, resellers, and enthusiasts to explore the latest in AV technology, innovation, and industry trends.

The newly launched HDTV Supply Podcast Series will feature in-depth conversations with industry experts, engineers, and product specialists, covering topics such as AV-over-IP, HDMI matrix switchers, video wall controllers, fiber optic extenders, SDI products, and more. Each episode aims to simplify complex AV technologies and provide actionable insights for professionals across sectors such as education, broadcasting, corporate, and entertainment.

“The AV industry is evolving faster than ever. With this podcast series, we wanted to create a knowledge-sharing platform that bridges the gap between manufacturers, integrators, and end-users,” said spokesperson for HDTV Supply.

“Each episode will highlight real-world applications, product insights, and installation best practices, helping professionals make smarter technology decisions.”

Listeners can expect discussions on the future of connectivity, case studies of complex AV installations, product innovations, and interviews with top AV engineers who are shaping the industry. The podcast also serves as an educational tool for buyers and resellers seeking clarity on system compatibility, configuration tips, and product selection.

Episodes focus on practical, product-driven topics across the WolfPack ecosystem and related AV solutions. Popular themes include:

WolfPack AV over IP

matrix systems
WolfPack Video Wall

processors & controllers
WolfPack Sports Bar

multi-TV control solutions
WolfPack HDMI Matrix Switchers

(Fixed and Modular)
WolfPad Tablet Control Systems

for TVs and matrices
WolfPack cables, splitters, extenders

& accessories
WolfPack Splitters over LAN

and networked AV distribution
WolfPack HDMI over CAT6

extenders for long-distance distribution
Insights for HDTV Supply's Strategic Partners and integrations

The HDTV Supply Podcast Series is available on the company’s official website at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/podcasts.html . Future episodes will also be distributed across popular streaming platforms for easy access by global audiences.

Key Highlights of the HDTV Supply Podcast Series

Expert-led discussions on AV-over-IP , HDMI switching , matrix systems , and video transmission technologies

, , , and Real-world installation tips and best practices from certified technicians

Deep dives into product innovations and new technology releases

Educational insights for AV professionals, resellers, and system designers

Free access to all episodes on the HDTV Supply website

The podcast is now live and available exclusively on https://www.youtube.com/@hdtvsupplypodcasts/videos

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is a leading provider of top-quality audiovisual solutions for residential and commercial applications. With an extensive product range and a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted name in the industry. From matrix switchers and extenders to converters and splitters, HDTV Supply offers innovative AV solutions that cater to various requirements.