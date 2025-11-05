The 2025 Cancer Survivor Celebrity Sip N Paint Fashion Experience Tour: A Resounding Success in Orlando, Florida

Orlando, FL, 2025-11-5 — /EPR Network/ — The 2025 Cancer Survivor Celebrity Sip N Paint Fashion Experience Tour culminated in a resounding success on October 24th at the prestigious Society Skyrise Apartments in Orlando, Florida. The event brought together cancer survivors, their families, and community leaders for an inspiring and uplifting day of connection and celebration.

The event was graced by the presence and support of 5th District Commissioner Shan Rose, who presented Dominic Smith, also known as “The Black Bon Jovi,” with an official proclamation. Her participation underscored the critical importance of community support for cancer survivors and their families. Key brand partners, including Mr and Ms. White, founder of Buffalo Bosses Wingz, and 102 Jamz Orlando radio personality Lizze Perez, played a pivotal role in creating a joyous and memorable experience for all. The Society Skyrise Apartments also provided invaluable support by hosting this significant cause.

The event saw a remarkable turnout, with attendees expressing great satisfaction with the activities and overall atmosphere. The event successfully raised awareness and fostered a strong sense of connection and celebration among all participants. In light of Commissioner Rose’s ongoing dedication to the community, we encourage everyone to consider her when heading to the polls.