Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Expands with Aging Population

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 6.7 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% between 2025 and 2030. The primary driver is the rising incidence of hypertension owing to lifestyle changes, which is fueling market uptake during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North American market held the largest revenue share of over 36.0%. The United States captured a substantial portion of the North American share. From a device-type perspective, the non-smart or traditional segment accounted for the largest revenue share, standing at over 56.7% in 2024. End-use segments covered include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare.

Self-measured home blood pressure monitoring has been important even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now controlling blood pressure is viewed as even more critical. Organisations such as the American Heart Association, the American Society of Hypertension, the European Society of Hypertension and NICE advocate that blood pressure should be monitored twice daily for seven consecutive days—morning and evening—with two measurements per occasion one to two minutes apart—this guidance has boosted demand for blood pressure monitors. Additionally, government-driven initiatives—such as public monitoring programmes to raise awareness and maintain remote monitoring databases—are expected to further support growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.8 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.7 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.8%

The dominance of North America in 2024 is grounded in its well-developed and regulated healthcare infrastructure, high levels of investment in accurate blood pressure monitoring devices, and the launch of new products along with technological innovation. Globally, the demand is driven by a growing geriatric population vulnerable to chronic conditions, rising incidence of obesity and sedentary lifestyle, and greater awareness of cardiovascular risk and hypertension.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Competition in the blood pressure monitoring device market is intense and highly price-sensitive. Manufacturers are employing strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, partnerships and collaborative agreements to maintain competitiveness. Growth is tightly linked to rising investment in cost-effective, innovative, and user-friendly products.

Key Companies

The leading companies in this market—those holding the largest market shares and influencing industry trends—include:

Omron Healthcare

Welch Allyn, Inc.

A&D Medical Inc.

SunTech Medical, Inc.

American Diagnostics Corporation

Withings

Briggs Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Kaz Inc.

Microlife AG

Rossmax International Ltd.

GF Health Products Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Braun SE

Conclusion

In summary, the blood pressure monitoring devices market is set for robust expansion from 2025 through 2030, driven by growing hypertension prevalence, a rising elderly population, increasing adoption of home-based monitoring, and ongoing technological innovation. While traditional non‐smart devices retain the largest share today, rapid growth in smart, connected devices and wearables is shifting the landscape. Key players are actively pursuing strategic moves to differentiate their offerings and compete in this evolving, price-sensitive environment.

