Nicotine Pouches Market Expands as Smokeless Alternatives Gain Users

The global nicotine pouches market was estimated at USD 5.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.40 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6 % from 2025 to 2030. Growth is being driven by increasing interest among younger consumers looking to quit smoking, along with demand for alternatives that avoid lung exposure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, the North America region dominated the market with a revenue share of 78.4 %.

Within that region, the U.S. accounted for the largest share.

By product type, tobacco-derived pouches held the lead with a 95.7 % share in 2024.

On flavor basis, the flavored segment commanded 89.92 % of revenue in 2024.

Regarding strength, the strong (4-6 mg per pouch) category led with 43.3 % in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 5.39 billion

Projected 2030 market size: USD 25.40 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 29.6 %

The penetration of online retail has considerably improved accessibility, enabling consumers inclined toward safer alternatives to smoking.

For example, sales of nicotine pouches in the U.S. increased roughly 300-fold between 2016 and 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Looking region-wise:

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a strong CAGR of 46.2 % from 2025 to 2030.

In China the forecast CAGR is 48.1 % over the same period.

In India, the CAGR is expected at 47.1 %.

In Scandinavia (Europe) the projected CAGR is 35.8 % from 2025 to 2030.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape is populated by well-established companies that boast extensive distribution networks and broad product portfolios.

These firms leverage their reach and brand strength to cater to both regional and international markets.

Key Companies List

British American Tobacco PLC

Altria Group, Inc.

NIQO Co. (Swedish Match AB)

Nicopods ehf.

SnusCentral

Japan Tobacco International

Swisher

GN Tobacco Sweden AB

Skruf Snus AB

Tobacco Concept Factory

Conclusion

In summary, the nicotine pouches market is on a steep upward trajectory, fueled by strong demand among younger demographics seeking smoking alternatives and by the convenience of both offline and increasingly online channels. With tobacco-derived pouches dominating today’s market and flavored, strong-dose products leading growth, major players are consolidating their positions through innovation and distribution expansion. Given the forecast to reach USD 25.40 billion by 2030, companies attuned to regulatory shifts and regional expansion opportunities stand to benefit significantly.

