Powder Metallurgy Market Expands as Automotive Electrification Advances

The global powder metallurgy market was valued at USD 2.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 10.19 billion by 2033, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% over the 2025–2033 forecast period. The strong expansion of this market is largely due to increasing demand from the automotive sector, which continues to represent the largest end-use industry for powder metallurgy techniques.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In terms of regional share, North America led the market in 2024, accounting for the largest revenue share at 34.6%.

The U.S. powder metallurgy market is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of around 15.0% from 2025 through 2033.

Looking at material segments, the titanium category is forecast to register the fastest CAGR of approximately 16.4% during the same period.

From a process viewpoint, metal injection molding (MIM) held the largest revenue share in 2024, exceeding 47.0% of the market.

With respect to applications, the medical and dental segment is projected to experience the fastest growth (CAGR of ~15.9% from 2025 to 2033).

Major drivers behind the market’s growth include the push for lightweight, high-strength components (particularly in automotive and aerospace), the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) and metal injection molding technologies enabling complex geometries and efficient material use, and sustainability initiatives that favour processes with reduced waste.

On the flip side, some restraint exists due to high upfront equipment costs, limited material options compared to traditional manufacturing, and concerns over mechanical properties of powder-metallurgy parts in highly demanding structural applications.

Market Size & Forecast

The market size in 2024 stood at USD 2.96 billion.

By 2033, the market is expected to reach USD 10.19 billion, underpinned by a CAGR of 15.1% from 2025 to 2033.

The dominance of North America in 2024 is highlighted, with the region leading in revenue share.

Order a free sample PDF of the Powder Metallurgy Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

The automotive industry’s rebound—with roughly 92.5 million motor vehicle units produced globally in 2024—supports demand for powder-metallurgy components (such as gears, bushings, structural parts) that provide lightweighting and high precision.

Additional growth is attributed to aerospace and medical sectors increasing use of additive manufacturing and powder metallurgy for custom parts, improved material efficiency and reduced lead times.

Advances in powder production (e.g., plasma and gas atomization, laser sintering) and availability of high-performance powders (nickel-based superalloys, tungsten, aluminum-alloys) are enabling wider adoption across industries such as defense, oil & gas, and heavy machinery.

Also, government investments and research-and-development efforts (for example in the U.S., Germany and China) are bolstering innovation in advanced materials and manufacturing processes.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Leading participants in the powder metallurgy market are actively pursuing strategies such as geographic expansion and partnerships to enhance their product reach and strengthen market presence.

The key players listed include:

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd. (AT&M)

CRS Holdings Inc.

GKN PLC

Höganäs AB

JSC POLEMA

Liberty House Group

Molyworks Materials Corporation

Rio Tinto Metal Powders

Rusal

Sandvik AB

These companies collectively hold substantial market share and are instrumental in setting industry trends.

Conclusion

In summary, the powder metallurgy market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by its growing adoption in key sectors such as automotive, aerospace, medical & dental, and industrial manufacturing. Improvements in manufacturing technologies and materials, coupled with regional industrial expansion (especially in North America and Asia Pacific), provide strong momentum. While initial investment costs and material limitations remain as challenges, the combination of demand for lightweight, high-precision parts and sustainable manufacturing practices underscores a positive outlook through to 2033.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.