Dahry Redouane Officially Announces the Invention of a New Global Concept: The World Collection of Unique Non-Circulating Crypto Onebillionaire

Posted on 2025-11-12

OneBillionaire® opens a new era in artistic and historical cryptocurrency — a symbol of uniqueness, prestige, and eternal value.

Casablanca, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Dahry Redouane, founder of OneBillionaire LLC (USA), officially announces a new global conceptWorld Collection of Unique Non-Circulating Crypto® OneBillionaire®, a revolutionary creation that unites art, blockchain, science, and universal heritage.

This creation marks the birth of the world’s largest blockchain museum, a historic project bringing together, for the first time, the most prestigious symbols of humanity: the scientist Albert Einstein, the masterpiece Mona Lisa, nations such as the United States, Canada, England, France, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, as well as kings, engineers, CEOs, artists, journalists, scholars, and millionaires from around the world.

Each creation is a unique (1/1) non-circulating cryptocurrency, recorded on the blockchain, similar in structure to Bitcoin or Ethereum, yet entirely different in purpose.

These cryptos are non-financial, will never be traded on any exchange, and can only be transferred on the day of official sale or ownership.
They represent a rare form of digital art, capable of being resold multiple times like a historic painting or sculpture.

Each piece — CryptoUSA, CryptoDubai, CryptoGold, CryptoDollar, CryptoDiamond, CryptoEuro, CryptoMonaLisa, CryptoVangogh, CryptoBestKing, CryptoBestFootballer, CryptoBestJournalist, etc. — is linked to the best in its field: art, sports, royalty, finance, architecture, culture, innovation, and human excellence.

Each crypto is accompanied by its real physical support (luxurious transparent plaque with symbols, crown, QR code, etc.), an official digital photograph, and an NFT of that photograph — creating a perfect connection between the real, artistic, and digital worlds.

Thus, the blockchain becomes a living global museum, dedicated to the glory of knowledge, beauty, and human genius. Each creation is unique (1/1) and eternal, marking a turning point in the history of art and technology.

Protected by international copyrightsintellectual property deposits, and the OneBillionaire® brand, this creation opens a new era in artistic and historical cryptocurrency — a symbol of uniqueness, prestige, and eternal value.

About OneBillionaire®

