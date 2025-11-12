Medical Tourism Trends for 2025

NEW YORK, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — The medical tourism category is not a new type of travel but has seen rapid growth in recent years as inflationary and capacity pressures drive the market. Western countries have the highest healthcare costs globally and much longer wait times for procedures and diagnostics in regions with government mandated healthcare plans. Dental and cosmetic procedures also suffer from sky high prices in North America, adding to the appeal of obtaining healthcare abroad. In the past medical tourism leaned toward wellness, cosmetic and dental needs but now covers the entire spectrum of healthcare, including complex diagnostic and imaging, elective and non-elective medical procedures. Better technology and regulatory focus has made medical travel in certain areas appealing as a cost effective and time effective alternative to healthcare in the home region. As the popularity of medical tourism increases, trends and preferences emerge as the concept continues to evolve.

Leisure Elements within a Medical Travel Trip

Many countries promote themselves as medical tourism destinations by highlighting the destination itself as a benefit and feature to the medical trip. Travelers have shown preferences for combining tourism and leisure aspects of the destination into their medical journey. Depending on the type of procedure or healthcare needed, travelers can take advantage of the time in the country to experience what that particular destination has to offer outside of healthcare or medical procedures. Wellness travel and certain cosmetic and dental procedures can be an appropriate segue into cultural and localized experiences. In some cases, the destination preference becomes the priority for the traveler and healthcare options are added into the trip as an accessory. Healthcare costs differ greatly from continent to continent and individuals who need non-critical procedures or are seeking wellness and holistic type treatments are combining their yearn for travel when searching for options and practical solutions.

Top Trending Destinations for Wellness Travel

Demand for wellness travel is surging with market valuations expected to top $1.0 trillion (USD) in 2025. Travel consumers are prioritizing themselves and are considering wellness options that positively impact both mental and physical health. The top three destinations for wellness travel this year are:

Bali, Indonesia

Costa Rica

Thailand

The geographic nature of these destinations set the tone for wellness and spiritual healing and resorts and healthcare facilities cater to almost every type of wellness treatments sought. Some key areas of wellness that are in high demand from these locations are weight loss, detoxification, spiritual reconnection, minor cosmetic procedures, yoga and physical wellness, medication and behavior conditioning for bad habits and vices. The natural landscape and settings of these destinations offer the best of both leisure and wellness travel.

Demand for Technology that Simplifies Planning

Increasing demand for medical travel is driving demand for technology that offers real conveniences and benefits to medical travelers. Planning and fulfilling medical travel can be a challenge with the added layers of complexity in navigating foreign healthcare systems. Depending on what procedure or healthcare is needed, researching and organizing medical trips can be a daunting and stressful task. Mobile technology and applications can provide tools that ease the stresses of planning medical trips by maximizing smartphone device functionality and capabilities. medTOUR+assist is a mobile application that offers significant conveniences to medical travelers by

Organizing transportation, accommodation and appointment details

Centralizing access to important documents

Offering one click access to localized healthcare resources and regulations

Facility navigation and appointment reminders

Checklisting pre and post trip medical needs and processes

Depending on the medical procedure or process, elevated stress levels could already exist and medTOUR+assist aims to simplify medical trip planning and fulfillment before, during and after the medical journey.

medTOUR+assist: Before, During and After the Medical Trip

The value of the global medical tourism market is expected to grow to $146.6 billion by 2030 as increasing costs and lowering capacity drive individuals to look for more affordable and practical healthcare options abroad. WIth many destinations to choose from, each offering a varying assortment of specialties and procedures, many medical travelers are combining tourist aspects to their medical trips to enjoy localized experiences. Increasing demand for convenience and simplicity when organizing medical trips is driving technology needs and apps such as medTOUR+assist aim to reduce the stress and complexities that go into planning and fulfilling a medical trip as well as managing any post trip processes. As an all in one solution, medTOUR+assist will keep the medical traveler organized, informed and connected to resources whenever needed. For more details on the technology, visit the microsite here: https://medtourassist.com/