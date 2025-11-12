Unlocking European Markets for Indian MSMEs Startups Collaboration and Growth in Poland Europe

Wroclaw, Poland, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, along with Krystyna Wróblewska, Vincent Peter, Amit Thakkar, and Rahhul Pradhan, recently visited DAWG, a government agency in Poland. During their visit, the delegation met with key government officials and explored promising opportunities at the TriQube incubator located in Wrocław, a dynamic space dedicated to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dolnośląska Agencja Współpracy Gospodarczej (DAWG) serves as a vital support system for SMEs by providing funding, training, and fostering international collaborations. TriQube, one of DAWG’s flagship initiatives, offers Indian MSMEs and startups access to investment, technology transfer, subsidies, and incentives designed to accelerate business growth.

The Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation (PICC) , in partnership with DAWG and TriQube, is strategically positioned to assist Indian entrepreneurs in investing, collaborating, and expanding their businesses across Poland and the broader European market.

Moreover, Indian government initiatives including Our Invest India Startup India Directorate of Industries, GoM One District One Product Quality Council of India NSDC National Skill Development Corporation Skill India have the opportunity to formalize Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at facilitating Indian MSMEs’ entry into the European market. These MoUs also encompass academic collaborations with Polish universities to promote technology transfer and increase job opportunities in Poland.

Polish investors have expressed readiness to invest in Indian MSMEs and startups, offering handholding support in technology, research and development, and market access. This collaborative framework ensures that Indian entrepreneurs are equipped with the necessary guidance and resources to succeed in global markets, particularly in Poland and Europe.

During the visit, the delegation held constructive discussions with Magdalena Juzyszyn, Director, Łukasz Kasprzak, Deputy Director from Urząd Marszałkowski Województwa Dolnośląskiego, Grzegorz Małyga, Deputy Head, and Krzysztof Górka, further solidifying the partnership for sustained innovation and economic growth.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished advocate for scaling up Indian MSMEs, leveraging his extensive international experience to empower exporters and industry associations. As a Chartered Engineer and certified MSME consultant, he plays a pivotal role in fostering global trade ties, particularly between India and Europe, through strategic initiatives such as the Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation. Shreekant actively supports MSMEs by facilitating access to technology transfer, market expansion, and capacity-building programs. His collaborations with government bodies, export councils, and financial institutions aim to strengthen MSME competitiveness, enhance export readiness, and promote sustainable growth across sectors.

Startups and MSMEs aspiring to elevate their business to the next level are invited to connect with Shreekant Patil, a seasoned mentor and consultant passionate about enabling growth. With deep expertise in government schemes, export facilitation, business development, and access to both domestic and international markets, Shreekant offers personalized guidance and support. Whether you are seeking to scale your operations, navigate subsidies, or expand globally, this is your opportunity to receive hands-on mentorship tailored for success. Contact Shreekant Patil now to begin your growth journey.