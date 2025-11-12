Converiqo.ai Launches Unified AI BOT Platform to Help Businesses Ride the AI Wave and Achieve Measurable Outcomes

Posted on 2025-11-12

A multilingual, text- and voice-enabled automation platform that brings lead generation, customer and employee self-service, and 200+ pre-trained business setups under one intelligent BOT.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2025-11-12 — /EPR Network/ — Converiqo.ai, a unified Agentic AI BOT platform, today announced its global launch  introducing a single AI system designed to help organizations simplify customer and employee interactions, generate leads intelligently, and automate service workflows across multiple communication channels and languages.

Built to help businesses ride the AI wave with measurable outcomes, Converiqo.ai brings together voice, text, and cognitive automation in a single platform that adapts to a company’s goals, processes, and audiences. It acts as one BOT for all business needs, bridging sales, support, and internal operations without the need for separate tools or fragmented integrations.

One Platform, Many Possibilities

At its core, Converiqo.ai integrates three foundational automation layers Lead Generation, Customer Self-Service, and Employee Self-Service  supported by a comprehensive suite of add-on modules that include:

  • Ticketing & Helpdesk Automation
  • Recruitment Automation
  • Vendor & Procurement Automation
  • Field-Force Automation
  • Community & Forum Automation
  • Survey & Feedback Automation
  • Scheduler & Appointment Automation
  • Marketing Campaigns Automation
  • AI Analytics & Insights Dashboards

Each deployment connects seamlessly across Web, WhatsApp, Email, SMS, and social channels, with auto-language detection for both text and voice conversations.

Pre-Trained for 200 + Business Types

Converiqo.ai stands apart through its 200 + pre-trained, regionally personalized setups, covering industries such as real estate, healthcare, education, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, hospitality, and professional services.
Each setup is tuned for local language, workflow, and customer behaviour, allowing businesses to get started within minutes  not months  and scale automation across departments or regions at their own pace.

A Human-Centred Approach to Automation

“Converiqo.ai was built to make AI work for business outcomes, not the other way around,” said Samarth Goyal, spokesperson for Converiqo.ai.

“Organizations today face a choice: chase multiple disconnected tools or adopt one intelligent platform that listens, learns, and acts across customer and employee journeys. Converiqo.ai bridges that gap  unifying conversations, cognition, and conversion under one intelligent layer.”

A Step Toward Accessible Agentic AI

The platform’s Agentic AI engine combines contextual understanding, workflow automation, and voice intelligence to help businesses cut response times, optimize team productivity, and elevate user experience all while preserving brand tone and local cultural nuance.

Designed for global relevance and regional adaptability, Converiqo.ai allows companies of all sizes to deploy their own branded, multilingual BOTs that engage naturally and deliver tangible results.

Experience Converiqo.ai

To explore the live platform, visit the demo page at www.converiqo.ai/demo

For media queries, please contact:
Shalini Jain
media@converiqo.ai

About Converiqo.ai

Converiqo.ai is a multilingual, text- and voice-enabled Agentic AI BOT Platform that unifies lead generation, customer self-service, and employee self-service into a single intelligent automation layer. With add-on modules for ticketing, recruitment, vendor management, field-force, community, knowledge management, surveys, scheduling, campaign automation, and analytics  and 200 + pre-trained, localized setups across industries Converiqo.ai helps organizations achieve better outcomes by turning every conversation into a business advantage.

Visit www.converiqo.ai for more information.

