Third-party Logistics Market Expands with Surge in E-commerce Fulfillment

The global third-party logistics (3PL) market was estimated at USD 1,095.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,877.51 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is being driven by expanding transport infrastructure in Asia and the Middle East, robust e-commerce growth, and advancements in logistics technology.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

Key market trends highlight that the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest revenue share—42.44% in 2023—and is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period.

North America also held a significant share in 2023, with the United States leading regional growth.

Looking at service categories, the Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) segment held the largest share at 32.4% in 2023.

In terms of transport mode, roadways dominated with a share exceeding 58.2% in 2023.

For end-use industries, the manufacturing sector held the largest revenue share in 2023 at 24.8%.

According to the forecasts, the market is expected to expand from USD 1,095.85 billion in 2023 to USD 1,877.51 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030.

Order a free sample PDF of the Third-party Logistics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Regionally, Asia Pacific continues to dominate: its large share in 2023 (42.44%) reflects heavy manufacturing, trade flow and infrastructure investment in countries such as India, China, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

Governments in emerging markets are investing in multi-modal logistics parks, deep-water ports and highways to support this expansion.

In North America, capacity constraints in truck transport, growing demand for cold-storage logistics, and strong provider presence drive regional expansion.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Major players in the 3PL market are actively pursuing growth through strategic acquisitions, technology adoption and global expansion to solidify market share and offer comprehensive service portfolios. For example, companies are leveraging digital platforms, analytics, and automation to improve visibility, efficiency and responsiveness in the supply chain.

The market is characterized by moderate growth, ongoing consolidation, and an emphasis on technological differentiation as competitive advantage.

Key Companies List

Here are some of the leading firms in the third-party logistics sector:

BDP International

Burris Logistics

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

DSV

DB Schenker Logistics

FedEx

B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (UPS)

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

In summary, the global third-party logistics market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by infrastructure expansion, e-commerce momentum, and evolving supply-chain strategies. With its projected rise from USD 1,095.85 billion in 2023 to USD 1,877.51 billion by 2030 (CAGR 8.1%), the sector offers significant opportunity. Major firms are adapting via technological investment, service diversification and geographic expansion, while emerging alternatives like 4PL models and in-house logistics pose potential future competitive shifts. Ultimately, logistics service providers that can offer flexible, technology-enabled and responsive solutions will likely lead in this dynamic environment.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.