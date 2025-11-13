The Remaining Inventory of Antiques from Now-Closed R. Jorgensen in Maine will be Auctioned Nov. 16 in Amesbury, Mass

Amesbury, MA, 2025-11-13 — /EPR Network/ — The remaining inventory of R. Jorgensen a shop located in the heart of New England’s antiques community in Wells, Maine that has stood as one of the area’s most beloved destinations for collectors, decorators and dealers alike for more than 50 years will come up for bid in an auction slated for Sunday, November 16th, by John McInnis Auctioneers.

The auction, beginning promptly at 3pm Eastern Time, will be held live in the John McInnis Auctioneers gallery located at 76 Main Street in Amesbury, Mass., as well as online through LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted.

A live auction preview will be held at the now-closed R. Jorgensen store itself, located at 502 Post Road in Wells, Maine, from 10am-2pm Eastern Time. No appointment is necessary.

“Ric and Pam Jorgensen have officially retired after five decades as the owners of R. Jorgensen Antiques,” said John McInnis of John McInnis Auctioneers. “With the shop now closed, the remaining inventory will be sold at auction, offering an opportunity to acquire treasures from this long-standing and highly regarded collection.” In all, 122 fine lots will come up for bid.

Known for its fine English, Continental and Country period furnishings, early lighting, folk art, clocks and decorative accessories, R Jorgensen helped shape the antique landscape of the Northeast. Wells, a coastal town in York County, Maine, is the third-oldest town in Maine. Wells Beach is a popular summer destination for vacationers and hunters on the antique trail.

Lot #29 is a magnificent late 18th century English Chippendale breakfront fashioned from superb pine, with a broken arch centered by a shell. The glazed door is draped with neoclassical urns flanked by a pair of smaller glazed doors. The 94 ½ inch tall by 68 inch wide piece should bring $5,000-$10,000.

Lot #7 are mid-19th century brass and iron tower clock works signed “Made by John Moore & Sons Clerkenwell London 1846” with pendulum and weights, on a custom base with original exterior face with strike. Maximum height 79 ½ inches. Estimate: $3,000-$6,000.

Lot #30 is an important early 19th century William IV gilded armchair in the Grecian taste, attributed to Nicholas Morel and George Sheldon, who supplied furniture to King George IV when he refurbished Windsor Castle. Estimate: $6,000-$12,000.

Lot #8 is a 19th century Swedish Neoclassical gilt mahogany pier mirror and table labeled Petter Gustaf Bylander, with gilt architectural cornice displaying a variety of gilt gesso and applied Neoclassical motifs, 106 inches tall by 33 ½ inches wide. Estimate: $6,000-$9,000.

Lot #19 is a 19th century carved teak Anglo-Indian pedestal table with floral carved apron, pedestal with carved volutes and acanthus, and a white marble top, influenced by the designs in London cabinetmakers’ pattern books of the early 19th century. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000.

Lot #32 is an 18th century tavern clock signed by John Monkhouse, with all original jappaning and lacquered wood, in all original good condition, keeps time like a regulator. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000.

Lot #10 is a mid-19th century mahogany Anglo/Indian palace king-size bed, outstanding in its execution and form, featuring Sugar Barley twist posts with a carved cornice and a superb headboard with a mirror and six winged females. All elements are carved. Estimate: $4,000-$8,000.

Lot #16 is a rococo carved and gilt over-mantel mirror, deeply carved and pierced with floral motif and scrolling. Pictured in Wallace Nutting. 44 ¼ inches by 48 inches. Estimate: $2,000-$4,000.

To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers and the November 16 auction, please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About John McInnis Auctioneers, LLC:

John McInnis Auctioneers, LLC is an estate appraisal and auction company with the largest full-service auction house on Boston’s North Shore. The galleries, located in historic Amesbury, are licensed, bonded and insured for the sale of antiques, fine art and real estate. Estate appraisal, consulting, marketing and liquidation services are carried out confidentially and with courtesy. John McInnis Auctioneers, LLC is always accepting quality merchandise for future auctions. To consign a single item, a collection or an estate, you may call them at 978-388-0400; or, you can email them at mcinnisauctions@yahoo.com. To learn more about John McInnis Auctioneers please visit www.mcinnisauctions.com.