Future Électronique appuie la Fondation Charles Bruneau dans la lutte contre le cancer pédiatrique

Montréal ,Québec, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ —  Future Électronique, un chef de file mondial de la distribution de composants électroniques, est fière d’annoncer son soutien continu à la Fondation Charles‑Bruneau, un organisme québécois voué au financement et au soutien du développement de projets dédiés à l’hématologie-oncologie pédiatrique.

Le récent don de Future Électronique appuie la mission de la Fondation Charles-Bruneau, qui est de veiller à ce que chaque enfant atteint du cancer au Québec ait les meilleures chances possibles de guérison. Depuis 1990, la Fondation Charles‑Bruneau a distribué plus de 100 millions de dollars aux centres hospitaliers universitaires québécois, contribuant à l’établissement d’unités spécialisées en oncologie pédiatrique et faisant progresser la médecine de précision dans le domaine des soins aux enfants atteints de cancer.

« Notre collaboration avec la Fondation Charles‑Bruneau représente ce que Ensemble pour l’Avenir signifie. Elle montre comment l’action collective peut apporter espoir, guérison et progrès à nos communautés », a affirmé Georgia Genovezos, vice-présidente corporative, Marketing numérique, chez Future Électronique.

En 2024, Future Électronique a créé la fondation Ensemble pour l’Avenir, qui permet aux employés de découvrir et d’appuyer des causes ayant des répercussions sociales durables. Le choix de Fondation Charles‑Bruneau a été motivé par la transparence exceptionnelle de cette dernière, ses résultats mesurables et son harmonisation avec la mission de la fondation visant à aider les enfants malades, les jeunes défavorisés et les femmes à risque.

Pour en savoir plus sur les initiatives communautaires d’Ensemble pour l’Avenir et de Future Électronique, visitez le site suivant : https://www.futureelectronics.com/fr/policies/corporate-social-responsibility

À propos de Future Électronique :

Fondée en 1968, Future Électronique est un chef de file mondial dans l’industrie des composants électroniques. Le service à la clientèle primé, les programmes de chaîne d’approvisionnement mondiale et les services de conception technique de pointe de Future Électronique ont fait de l’entreprise un partenaire stratégique de choix.

Future Électronique exerce ses activités dans 159 bureaux répartis dans 44 pays et compte plus de 5 000 employés. Son siège social est situé à Montréal, au Canada. Sa présence à l’échelle mondiale lui permet d’offrir un service exceptionnel et des solutions de chaîne d’approvisionnement mondiale efficaces et complètes. Elle est intégrée à l’échelle mondiale et soutenue par une infrastructure de technologies de l’information unique qui assure la disponibilité des stocks en temps réel. Elle offre des services d’exploitation, de vente et de marketing entièrement intégrés à l’échelle mondiale. En 2024, elle est devenue une entreprise de WT Microelectronics dont les sièges sociaux se trouvent maintenant à la fois à Montréal, au Canada et à Taipei, à Taïwan.

Future Électronique a pour mission de toujours ravir le client. Pour en savoir plus, visitez le site Web https://www.futureelectronics.com/fr/.

