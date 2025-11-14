Microchip Opens Registration for its 18th Annual India MASTERs Conference

The in-person conference takes place from December 16-19, offering 55 technical sessions for embedded design engineers

DELHI, 2025-11-14 — /EPR Network/ — Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) today announces that registration is now open for its MASTERs Conference in India, the premier technical training event for embedded design engineers. The in-person conference will be held at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru from December 16-19, 2025.

MASTERs is short for “Microchip Annual Strategic Technical Exchange and Review” and is tailored to provide exceptional peer-to-peer technical training and insights taught by the company’s subject matter experts. Engineers at all levels of experience will have access to 55 technical sessions, of which 22 are hands-on classes, covering a wide range of trending embedded design topics such as FPGA solutions, AI/ML applications, power management, connectivity and more.

Throughout the conference dates, attendees can explore the “Ask the Experts” area consisting of stations dedicated to specific technologies including security, motor control, IoT, system level design and other topics. The interactive setup aims to ignite fresh thinking, sharing of ideas and problem-solving to drive designs and projects forward. A highlight of the conference includes a keynote delivered by Joe Krawczyk, senior corporate vice president of worldwide client engagement, followed by a panel discussion with industry experts to share insights and perspectives on the future of embedded systems, EVs, IoT and AI.

“MASTERs is an immersive experience where engineers and developers expand their technical expertise, engage with industry leaders and spark innovation in an environment designed to inspire,” said Edward Han, vice president of Microchip’s Asia client engagement. “Whether refining a concept or finalizing a design, engineers at every level leave with practical tools and insights to accelerate their most ambitious projects.”

MASTERs Registration and Pricing Information

Registration includes entry to the conference courses, meals and access to class material. Register on or before November 16, 2025 to enjoy an early bird discount offer, deadline for registration is December 9, 2025.

Standard Price Rs. 12,000 Early Bird Offer Rs. 10,000 (register on or before November 16)

For more information and to register, visit the conference web page. For inquiries, contact our team below:

Location Contact Email Bangalore Srinivas Magal magal.srinivasprasad@microchip.com New Delhi Prashanth Kulkarni prashant.kulkarni@microchip.com Pune Vishwajit Menbudle vishvajit.menbudle@microchip.com

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com.