Laboratory Informatics Market: Global Trends and Segment Forecasts to 2030

The global laboratory informatics market size was estimated at USD 3.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.17% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for laboratory automation, supported by advancements in molecular genomics, genetic testing, and personalized medicine.

The growing focus on cancer genomics and patient-centric care is accelerating the adoption of informatics solutions. Cloud-based laboratory informatics is becoming increasingly prevalent, driven by user-friendly interfaces and the rising number of innovative startups. Research laboratories are rapidly embracing cloud, mobile, and voice-enabled technologies, enhancing operational efficiency and driving the demand for integrated informatics platforms.

Laboratory informatics solutions are gaining traction across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and contract research organizations (CROs) due to their ability to improve efficiency, minimize errors, and streamline data management. Laboratory information systems are also being deployed in biobanks, academic institutions, and research centers for benefits such as process optimization, regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, faster turnaround times, and paperless workflows.

The integration of robotics and process automation in healthcare has further enhanced laboratory efficiency, enabling faster experiment setup, execution, and analysis. High-throughput systems now allow rapid evaluation of experimental outcomes, improving overall productivity. Additionally, innovations in lab equipment are facilitating a shift from manual data handling to automated, data-driven methods, ensuring greater accuracy and speed. For instance, in May 2023, FreeLIMS launched an updated cloud-based LIMS featuring multiple modules and enhanced automation capabilities for data management and regulatory compliance, underscoring the growing adoption of laboratory informatics in research and diagnostics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America laboratory informatics market held the largest share of 42.55% in 2024.

The U.S. laboratory informatics market accounted for the largest regional share in 2024.

By product, the laboratory information management systems (LIMS) segment dominated with a 50.40% revenue share in 2024.

By components, the services segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.60% in 2024.

By delivery mode, the web-based segment led the market with a 42.91% share in 2024.

By end use, life science companies dominated with a 28.90% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.9 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.21 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.17%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

The global laboratory informatics market is highly fragmented, featuring both established and emerging players. The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous innovation, with companies leveraging Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platforms and advanced data solutions to gain market advantage. Intense competition among smaller participants encourages technological development and product diversification. Notable emerging players include Artificial, Benchling, and Synthace, among others.

Prominent Companies Include

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

IDBS

LabLynx, Inc.

LabVantage Solutions, Inc.

LabWare

McKesson Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters

Conclusion

The laboratory informatics market is set for consistent growth, supported by automation, digitalization, and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions. Increasing use of robotics, AI, and high-throughput systems is revolutionizing laboratory workflows, making them faster, more accurate, and more efficient. As laboratories across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology continue to prioritize data-driven operations, the demand for advanced informatics solutions is expected to rise steadily through 2030.