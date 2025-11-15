Virginia Beach Lifestyle Photographer Mary Eleanor Captures the Sweet Simplicity of Newborn Bliss

Virginia Beach, VA, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — There is nothing quite as precious as those short but sweet moments of newborn bliss. For families in Southeastern Virginia, Mary Eleanor Photography offers a heartfelt Virginia Beach newborn photography experience that allows parents to slow down, savor the early days, and preserve the joy of welcoming a new baby home.

After months of preparing the nursery, folding tiny clothes, and dreaming of what life will feel like once baby arrives, those first weeks often pass in a blur. Mary’s gentle, lifestyle approach ensures that families can relax and simply soak up this new season while she beautifully captures each detail—tiny fingers, peaceful yawns, and the quiet connection between parent and child.

Serving new parents and those with little ones already at home is something Mary treasures deeply. With her warm, full-service experience, she guides families through every step so they can feel prepared and cared for from start to finish.

Each Virginia Beach newborn photography session includes:

A reserved session date around your due date

A thoughtfully designed style guide and personal styling assistance

Access to Mary’s curated client closet featuring timeless dresses for mothers

Guidance on how to dress baby and prepare the family for the session

A design and ordering appointment to choose your favorite portraits and heirloom artwork

For families who want to document each milestone—from maternity to baby’s first birthday—Mary also offers The Collective Membership, a beautiful way to capture every chapter of your growing family

“As a Virginia Beach lifestyle photographer, my goal is to give parents the gift of time,” says Mary. “Time to hold their babies, time to just be together, and time to know that their memories are preserved beautifully.”

About Mary Eleanor Photography

Mary Eleanor Photography is a Virginia Beach lifestyle photography studio specializing in maternity, newborn, and family portraits. Inspired by her own realization of being behind the camera instead of in the photos, Mary is passionate about helping parents be in the memories they cherish. Her work reflects genuine connection, warmth, and emotion—creating timeless portraits families will treasure for years to come.

Contact

Mary Eleanor Photography

Virginia Beach, VA

Website: www.maryeleanorphotography.com

Email: mary@maryeleanorphotography.com

Instagram: @mary_eleanor_photography/