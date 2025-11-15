Dongguan Komikaya Electronics Drives Global Industry Advancement with Innovative Cable Solutions

DONGGUAN, China, 2025-11-15 — /EPR Network/ — Dongguan Komikaya Electronics, a leading wire and cable manufacturer with over a decade of industry expertise, continues to deliver high-reliability, customized connectivity solutions for global clients across multiple sectors. Supported by scalable manufacturing capabilities and comprehensive international certifications, Komikaya is empowering automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer electronics industries to enhance supply chain quality and efficiency.

Scalable Manufacturing with Automated Production Lines

Operating from a 9,800㎡ modern production facility equipped with 50+ automated production lines, Komikaya ensures consistent product quality and reliable large-volume order fulfillment, providing customers with exceptional supply chain flexibility.

Diversified High-End Product Portfolio for Critical Applications

The company’s core offerings include custom wire harnesses, automotive cables, medical-grade cables, industrial cables, USB cables, and certified power cords. These are widely used in applications where safety and reliability are paramount, with stringent quality control systems tailored for automotive and medical sectors.

International Certifications & Technological Expertise

Komikaya holds multiple international certifications including ISO 9001, IATF 16949, UL, ETL, VDE, KC, PSE, and USB-IF. Its recognition as a National High-Tech Enterprise further demonstrates its commitment to technological innovation and quality management.

Driving Customer Success Through Reliable Solutions

“We are dedicated to powering our customers’ success through high-quality, efficient, and innovative cable solutions,” said a company representative. “At Komikaya, quality isn’t just a step in the process—it’s embedded in every stage from R&D to delivery.”

As connectivity technology continues to evolve globally, Komikaya Electronics stands as a trusted partner for OEM/ODM cable assembly solutions, combining certified products, scalable manufacturing, and continuous innovation.

Email: kelly@komikaya.com

Website: https://www.komikaya.com/

Mobile/WeChat/WhatsApp: +86 15118412780