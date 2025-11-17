Power Cord Safety Alert: Key Differences Between C15 and C13 Revealed to Prevent Potential Hazards

DONGGUAN, China, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ —In an increasingly connected world, reliable power connectivity is crucial for everything from office equipment to household appliances. However, a widespread misunderstanding regarding common power cords may be putting countless homes and businesses at risk. Dongguan Komikaya Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading provider of power solutions, today issued a vital guide to clarify the critical differences between the widely used C15 and C13 power cords, helping users make safe and correct choices.

Deceptively Similar, Critically Different: A Subtle Groove That Matters for Safety

Both the C13 and C15 power cords conform to International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards and look remarkably similar, featuring a three-pin design. The crucial difference, however, lies in a subtle physical feature: the C15 power cord has a distinct groove below the earth pin. This design is intentional, directly linked to the cable’s temperature tolerance and serves as the first line of defense against misuse and potential hazards.

4 Key Factors Defining Application and Safety

Temperature Tolerance: The Core of Safe Operation C13 Power Cord: Rated for a maximum temperature of 70°C. It is suited for standard office and home electronics with lower heat generation, such as personal computers, monitors, printers, and televisions.

C15 Power Cord: Rated for a high temperature of 120°C. It is specifically designed for high-heat environments like electric kettles, network cabinet switches, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) equipment. Connector Compatibility: A Physical Safety Interlock The C13 cable must be paired with a C14 inlet.

The C15 cable is designed to connect to a C16 inlet.

Thanks to its grooved design, the C15 cable is backward-compatible and can fit into a C14 inlet. However, a C13 cable must NEVER be forced into a C16 inlet. This physical incompatibility is a critical safety feature, preventing a lower-temperature-rated cable from being used in a high-heat device, thereby avoiding risks of melting, short circuits, and fire. Application Scope: The Divide Between General and Specialized Use Using a C13 cord for a high-temperature device, or confusing the two types, not only prevents equipment from functioning correctly but also poses a serious safety hazard. Correct identification and selection are fundamental for both device stability and user safety.

Expert Commentary

A spokesperson from Dongguan Komikaya Electronics Co., Ltd. stated, “The visual similarity between C13 and C15 power cords leads to frequent confusion among users, which is a common but significant safety oversight. We are releasing this guide to raise public awareness and ensure the right power components are used for the right equipment. Safety is paramount, and every detail counts.”

About Dongguan Komikaya Electronics Co., Ltd.

Dongguan Komikaya Electronics Co., Ltd. is a professional supplier of power connectivity solutions, committed to providing global customers with high-quality, safe, and reliable power cords, connectors, and related accessories. With a comprehensive product portfolio that strictly adheres to international safety standards, we ensure every user achieves a safe and efficient connection experience.

