Let’s Talk Men’s Lives: Australia Unites for International Men’s Day on 19 November

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — Today Australians pause to mark International Men’s Day, a global day of recognition, reflection and action. It is a moment to celebrate what men and boys bring to our communities. It is also a chance to raise awareness of the health and well-being challenges they face.

International Men’s Day takes place each year on 19 November. Its aims include recognising positive male role models, promoting men’s health and well-being, highlighting discrimination against men and improving gender relations. In Australia the day invites us to ask: how do we better support the men in our lives – our fathers, brothers, partners, friends and sons?

Why this matters

The statistics are clear and compelling. Many Australian men delay seeking help for both physical and mental health issues. The result: more preventable illness, more early death and deeper personal and community cost. By shining a light on men’s health and wellbeing we make space for change.

Three key focus areas

Mental and emotional wellbeing – Men often face pressure to be “strong” or “in control” and may feel they cannot speak up when things get tough. By normalising conversations, creating safe spaces and letting vulnerability be a sign of courage, we shift the culture.

Physical health and prevention – Regular check-ups, moving our bodies, reducing risk behaviours like smoking or excessive drinking make a real difference. When men act earlier, outcomes improve.

Role models and relationships – Everyday men who live with kindness, integrity and authenticity matter. On this day we honour those who lead by example and we invite more connection between men, families and communities. Inclusivity matters too: men of all identities and backgrounds deserve to be seen and supported.

What can you do today?

• Reach out to a man in your life and ask how he’s really doing. Listen more than you speak.

• Acknowledge someone’s positive role-modelling – tell them you see their contribution.

• If you are a man or know one who hasn’t had a health check in a while, suggest booking one now.

• In your workplace or community group propose a short session on men’s wellbeing, or simply encourage open discussion.

• Organise or take part in a local event for International Men’s Day – such as a breakfast gathering, a walk, or a forum on men’s health and connection.

What this is not

Today isn’t about excluding or competing with other equality-efforts. It’s not about ignoring the important work of other days. It’s about recognising men’s experiences and inviting a more balanced conversation. Supporting men’s wellbeing strengthens families, workplaces and society as a whole.

In short

International Men’s Day offers each of us a meaningful opportunity – to celebrate, to listen, to act. Whether you’re a man, a parent, a friend or a colleague, you hold the power to influence someone’s life. Recognise achievements, stand by struggles, open doors for talk.

From emotional health to physical wellness, from everyday heroes to silent strains, every connection counts. Let us come together today and beyond.

For more information, tools and professional support, visit the website of MLA Psychology at www.mlapsychology.com. If you feel called to talk, we invite you to schedule an appointment and explore a path toward stronger, healthier living.