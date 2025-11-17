Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows 4.5.1 Introduced Duplicate File Detection for Dropbox and OneDrive

MEDELIA, MN, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows was updated to version 4.5.0 on November 12, 2025 to add support for scanning duplicates from Dropbox and OneDrive, which was followed by the release of version 4.5.1 on November 13.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder can find duplicate images, videos, audio files, documents and other duplicate files on Windows PC. In addition, it can identify similar images. It allows users to preview the detected duplicate files side-by-side and remove all duplicates with a click.

“Cisdem Duplicate Finder is one of our most popular apps,” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “It quickly identifies duplicate files on computer’s internal hard drives, external hard drives, SD cards. In addition, this update adds support for scanning Dropbox and OneDrive.”

What’s new in version 4.5.0?

Added support for scanning duplicates from Dropbox and OneDrive.

Bugs fixed.

What’s new in version 4.5.1?

Fixed startup issue for some users.

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows main features

Find all types of duplicate files

This Windows duplicate file finder can find duplicate photos, videos, songs, documents, archives and other types of duplicate files. It accurately identifies duplicate files by content (regardless of filename).

Also detect similar photos

It can also find near-duplicate photos (aka similar photos), such as photos that look the same but have different resolutions, file sizes or formats, and photos that look similar. Users are provided with options to adjust similarity thresholds for comparing images and tweak detection.

Find duplicate files in and across locations, including cloud storage

This duplicate file finder for Windows can find duplicate files in and across folders/drives. In addition to a computer’s internal hard drives, external hard drives, USB flash drives, SD cards, the new update also adds support for detecting duplicates from Dropbox and OneDrive.

Let users view, sort, and filter scan results

Cisdem Duplicate Finder displays the duplicate files and similar images that have been found under the All tab in the results window. Users can also view them by file type. For example, the Images tab only displays duplicate and similar images. The built-in image preview feature allows users to preview duplicate photos side by side.

Automatically select duplicate files for users to delete with a click

In each set of duplicate files, Cisdem Duplicate Finder automatically and smartly selects all but one file for deletion. It also provides multiple selection rules to help users mass select.

Offer three ways to delete duplicates

There are three options when it comes to how to delete the selected duplicate files: Move to Recycle Bin (default), Move to Folder and Remove Permanently.

Price and availability

Cisdem Duplicate Finder for Windows is available for download and purchase at https://www.cisdem.com/duplicate-finder.html. A one-time purchase for 1 PC (with lifetime free updates) costs $39.99. A one-year subscription for 1 PC costs $19.99. Download the free trial at: https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-duplicatefinder.exe.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company. This company develops multiple innovative and high-efficient software in the fields of Utility Tools, PDF Tools, Multimedia Tools, and Mobile Tools. To know more information, you can visit https://www.cisdem.com/.