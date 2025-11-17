Aspiring Jewellery Designers Honoured at EBDA’A Awards During Jewellery & Watch Show

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — The winners of the EBDA’A Awards were announced during the 32nd edition of the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) as aspiring jewellers were honoured for their work in a celebration of creativity, innovation and craftsmanship.

Founded by Emirati designer Azza Al Qubaisi, and held in partnership with JWS, the EBDA’A Awards are supported by IGI – International Gemological Institute (Education Partner), The New Jeweller (Media Partner), FIA – Institute for Inclusion and Accessibility and Aldhahab Alahmar Jewelry Academy.

The awards have become a key platform for young designers and professionals to showcase their creations, blending tradition with modernity while nurturing the next generation of designers.

Building on a legacy of over a decade, Ebda’a Awards and JWS have long championed emerging designers across the region. As with previous editions, this year’s participants brought forward unique ideas inspired by culture, heritage and contemporary design.

The EBDA’A Awards honoured individuals in six categories. Maryam Shabazi (Winner) was awarded first place in the Pearl Design category ahead of Mina Shekari (Runner-Up) and Ronaldo Buensalida (Third-Placed). In the Calligraphy Design, the award went to Yasmin Naeem (Winner) who beat Bahar Monfared (Runner-Up) and Mohamed Ali (Third-Placed) while Asma Abu Selmia picked up the People of Determination Design award with Farah Al Qadi and Vincent Bower placing second and third respectively.

In the Professional Design award, Maria Anwar was crowned the winner ahead of Karim Onsi (Runner-Up) and Ruslan Kulbaev (Third-Placed) while the Emirates Souvenir Award went to Zahra Abnavi, with Fatemeh Ehsanian placing second, and Dalya Nadeem claiming third. The prestigious International category was won by Melina Abiyazani, closely followed by Haniyeh Mohsenizadeh (Runner-Up) and Fatemeh Yousefi (Third-Placed).

The judges also presented a Special Mention Award to highlight designs that demonstrated remarkable creativity and technical skill beyond the main category winners. The recipients were Raisa Al Qubaisi for her Emirates Souvenir design, as well as Asal Ahmadi for her Culture design, along with Elham Azadrooh, Nandini Yadav and Tanmay Rit in the International Design category, each recognised for their distinctive artistic approach and strong design potential.

Their entries were overseen by a judging panel of experienced professionals and former award winners. It included Azza Al Qubaisi, who is also a jewellery artist, sculptor and product designer; Sheikha Alserkal of Alserkal Jewellery, Noura Alserkal, founder of the Noura Alserkal brand; Salam Swaid, winner of the 2013 EBDA’A Emirati Jewellery Design Award; Devanshi Parmar, IGI educator and jewellery designer; Budoor Al Budoor – EBDA’A Award winner, artist and designer; and Naida Abbas, jewellery artist and educator.

All entries followed a rigorous process with the panel evaluating creativity, originality, composition, wearability and marketability.

Looking ahead, the EBDA’A Awards will expand its scope in the 2026 edition with the introduction of two new categories: a Men’s Jewellery category and a Bridal Multi-Way Jewellery category.

These additions reflect a growing design movement towards contemporary men’s pieces and versatile bridal creations that can transform across multiple occasions. By introducing these categories, the awards continue to encourage designers to explore new directions, broaden their craftsmanship, and respond to evolving consumer tastes.

Azza Al Qubaisi, Founder of the EBDA’A Awards, was impressed by the high standard of entries. She said: “I’m proud to have celebrated more than a decade of the EBDA’A Awards with the Jewellery and Watch Show Abu Dhabi. Last year marked a milestone as we commemorated our 12th edition and introduced both the Emirates Souvenir and the International Award categories.

“These additions have already attracted talented creators from diverse fields, enriching the competition. I look forward to seeing these designers continue to grow, refine their skills and bring fresh, innovative ideas into the jewellery world.”

Building on this, the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) has reaffirmed its commitment to highlighting emerging talent and celebrating creative excellence.

May Ismail, Event Director of Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS), said: “Every year, the EBDA’A Awards highlight the extraordinary imagination and craftsmanship within our community. At JWS, we are proud to provide a platform that empowers these creatives and showcases their work to a wider audience. We remain committed to nurturing emerging Emirati talent and strengthening their role in the industry. This commitment is embodied in the Emirati Designer Gallery, home to HARFWNAGSH Jewelry, Amani Jewelry, and the Dubai Business Group for Gold and Jewelry Designers.”

JWS will be back next year, opening the door for emerging designers to once again compete and present their talent to the wider design community. Visit https://www.jws.ae/ to stay updated.