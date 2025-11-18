UK Onshore Energy Production and Geothermal Development

LONDON, 2025-11-18 — /EPR Network/ — Star Energy Group is a UK-based onshore energy company focused on the production of oil and gas, as well as the development of geothermal energy. With decades of experience in the sector, the company operates one of the largest portfolios of onshore oil and gas fields in the UK, primarily located in the East Midlands and southern England.

Historically known for its conventional oil and gas operations, Star Energy plays a key role in supporting the UK’s domestic energy supply. It maintains a strong emphasis on safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible production practices.

In recent years, the company has expanded into renewable energy, specifically deep geothermal heating projects. This move reflects its commitment to supporting the UK’s transition to a low-carbon energy system. Star Energy is developing geothermal sites in both the UK and Europe, applying its existing subsurface expertise to deliver sustainable heating solutions for communities and infrastructure.

The company’s geothermal strategy focuses on using naturally occurring underground heat to provide low-emission alternatives to fossil fuel-based heating. These projects are in various stages of development and are designed to complement existing renewable energy initiatives.

Star Energy is also known for its responsible approach to operations, placing importance on environmental management, health and safety, and community engagement. It continues to invest in sustainable practices across all aspects of its business.