AAEON Unveils HPC-ARHm, an Intel Core Ultra COM-HPC Mini for High-Performance Edge AI

Based on the COM-HPC R1.2 Mini form factor, the HPC-ARHm measures just 95mm x 70mm and weighs 80 grams. Despite its small size, the module supports 28W CPUs from across both Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 and Series 2 Processors, with up to 64GB of soldered LPDDR5 allowing users to leverage the integrated Intel® AI Boost NPU and desktop-class Intel® Arc™ GPU capabilities of each Intel® Core™ Ultra platform for up to 96 TOPs of AI performance, depending on the SKU selected.

The module hosts up to 256GB of onboard NVMe storage, while also offering flexible expansion options for applications that require low-latency processing of large datasets, such as healthcare imaging, IC testing equipment, or AI-driven robotics. These additional storage options take the form of one PCIe Gen 4 x8 and a PCIe Gen 3 x4 slot – two lanes of which are co-layed to offer two SATA interfaces, which are available via BIOS and BOM configuration. The module also offers four PCIe Gen 3 x1 slots, primarily intended to support less-demanding peripherals.