नाशिक जिल्ह्यात स्टार्टअप्सच्या वृद्धीवर एक नजर -महाराष्ट्र सरकारची नविन स्टार्टअप धोरण आणि त्याचा नाशिकमधील प्रभाव

नाशिक जिल्ह्यातील स्टार्टअप्सच्या वाढीवर केंद्रित असून, विशेषतः महाराष्ट्र सरकारच्या नव्या स्टार्टअप धोरणाचा त्या भागावर होणारा सकारात्मक परिणाम मांडतो.

नाशिक जिल्ह्यात स्टार्टअप्सच्या वृद्धीवर एक नजर - Shreekant Patil Startup India Mentor - Nashik Startup Ecosystem update Nov 2025, Mentorship, leadershipNashik, India, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — आजच्या जगात स्टार्टअप्सने व्यवसायाच्या परिभाषेत क्रांती घडवली आहे. भारतातील अनेक राज्यांमध्ये नवोदित उद्योजकांचा एक सशक्त समुदाय तयार होत आहे, आणि महाराष्ट्र राज्य त्यात अग्रेसर आहे. विशेषतः नाशिक जिल्ह्यात स्टार्टअप्सची वृद्धी अत्यंत वेगाने होत आहे आणि यामध्ये केंद्र व राज्य सरकारच्या नवीन स्टार्टअप धोरणाचा महत्त्वाचा वाटा आहे.

भारत जगातील तिसरी स्टार्टअप परिसंस्था — १८८४०८, युनिकॉर्न — १०० +

राज्य : महाराट्र — 32552, कर्नाटक — 18965, दिल्ली — 17899, तेलंगणा — 10314, तामिळनाडू — 12606, केरळ — 7457, उत्तर प्रदेश — 18418, आंध्र प्रदेश — 3489, गुजरात — 16346, हरियाणा — 9801, मध्य प्रदेश — 6276, राजस्थान — 6864

महाराष्ट्र राज्याची नविन स्टार्टअप धोरण:

महाराष्ट्र सरकारने स्टार्टअप्सच्या वृद्धीसाठी एक समर्पित धोरण लागू केले आहे, ज्यामुळे राज्यभरातील नवोदित उद्योजकांना प्रोत्साहन मिळत आहे. या धोरणानुसार सरकार स्टार्टअप्सला सुलभ करणे, सरकारी सेवा पुरवणे, वित्तीय सहाय्य देणे, तसेच तांत्रिक मार्गदर्शन आणि अडचणींवर मात करण्यासाठी विविध उपाययोजना प्रदान करत आहे. धोरणामध्ये महिलांसाठी विशेष आर्थिक सहाय्य आणि संसाधने प्रदान केली जात आहेत, ज्यामुळे त्यांचा व्यवसाय वाढवणे सोपे होत आहे. या धोरणाचा उद्देश हे आहे की प्रत्येक नवोदित उद्योजकाला योग्य दिशा मिळावी, आणि त्याच्या स्टार्टअपला सरकारी अनुदान व वित्तीय मदतीचा लाभ मिळावा.

मुख्य उद्दीष्टे पुढीलप्रमाणे आहेत:

1. सरकारी प्रक्रियांमध्ये सुलभता आणि पारदर्शकता: स्टार्टअप्सला सरकारी सेवांचा वापर करण्यासाठी असलेल्या जटिल प्रक्रिया सोडवण्यावर लक्ष केंद्रित केले जात आहे.

2. वित्तीय सहाय्यता आणि अनुदान: नव्या स्टार्टअप्सना प्रोत्साहन मिळवण्यासाठी विविध योजनांद्वारे आर्थिक मदत दिली जात आहे.

3. प्रेरणा आणि मार्गदर्शन: महाराष्ट्र सरकार स्टार्टअप्ससाठी व्यावसायिक मार्गदर्शन आणि नेटवर्किंग संधी प्रदान करते.

नाशिक जिल्ह्यात स्टार्टअप्सच्या वृद्धीचा आढावा:

स्टार्टअप इंडिया नोंदणीकृत स्टार्टअप संख्या : वाढ (१७ नोव्हेंबर)

श्रीकांत पाटील हे नाशिकचे प्रख्यात उद्योजक आणि स्टार्टअप इंडिया यांच्या मान्यताप्राप्त मार्गदर्शक आहेत. त्यांनी PARENTNashik या रोबोटिक्स व वेल्डिंग स्पेअर्स कंपनीची स्थापना करत आपल्या उद्यमशीलतेचा आदर्श घालून दिला आहे. श्री. पाटील यांनी केंद्र शासनाच्या MAARG, भास्कर, स्टार्टअप इंडिया, STPI, MeitY Startup Hub अशा विविध उपक्रमांत सक्रिय सहभाग घेतला आहे. त्यांनी भारतभर ३५० हून अधिक स्टार्टअप्सना मार्गदर्शन केले असून, ५ कोटी रुपयांपर्यंत सीड फंडिंग मिळवून देण्यात मदत केली आहे.
आकडेवारी — सौजन्य स्टार्टअप इंडिया

नाशिक जिल्हा, ऐतिहासिक आणि कृषी क्षेत्रासाठी प्रसिद्ध असून राज्यात स्टार्टअप इकोसिस्टिम मध्ये चवथ्या क्रमांकावर आहे. येथील कृषी क्षेत्र, फूड प्रोसेसिंग, आयटी, आणि हेल्थकेअर क्षेत्रांमध्ये अनेक स्टार्टअप्स फुलत आहेत. सरकारच्या धोरणामुळे या क्षेत्रातील स्टार्टअप्सला आर्थिक सहाय्य, मार्गदर्शन आणि प्रोत्साहन मिळत आहे.

1. कृषी आणि अन्न प्रक्रिया उद्योग: नाशिकमध्ये कृषी आधारित स्टार्टअप्सला त्यांचे उत्पादन वाढवण्यासाठी नवीन तंत्रज्ञान व तंत्राची मदत मिळत आहे. कृषी तंत्रज्ञान, स्मार्ट अ‍ॅग्रीकल्चर, आणि अन्न प्रक्रिया उद्योग या क्षेत्रात स्टार्टअप्स वाढत आहेत.

2. आयटी व टेक्नोलॉजी: नाशिकमध्ये आयटी क्षेत्रातही नवीन स्टार्टअप्स तयार होत आहेत. या क्षेत्रात तंत्रज्ञान व डिजिटल उपायांचा वापर करणे अधिक सोपे झाले आहे.

3. आरोग्य व हेल्थकेअर: हेल्थकेअर स्टार्टअप्समध्येही नाशिक मोठ्या प्रमाणावर प्रगती करत आहे. तंत्रज्ञानाच्या मदतीने नवीन आरोग्य सेवा आणि उत्पादने बाजारात येत आहेत.

जिल्ह्याची क्षेत्रनिहाय स्टार्टअप ची वृद्धी :

“नाशिकमधील स्टार्टअप्सच्या वृद्धीसाठी मी अत्यंत उत्साही आहे. केंद्र व महाराष्ट्र सरकारच्या नवीन स्टार्टअप धोरणामुळे नाशिकच्या स्टार्टअप उद्योजकांसाठी अत्यंत फायदेशीर संधी उभी राहिली आहे. या धोरणामुळे जिल्यातील राज्य सरकार आणि विविध संघटनांच्या माध्यमातून स्टार्टअप्सला अधिक सुलभ प्रशासन, वित्तीय मदत आणि सुसंगत मार्गदर्शन दिले जात आहे. तसेच, जिल्ह्यातील टियर २ आणि टियर ३ शहरांतील विविध महाविद्यालयांमध्ये स्टार्टअप जागरूकतेसाठी वर्षभर विविध कार्यक्रम आयोजित करण्यात आले आहेत, ज्यामुळे स्टार्टअप्सची संख्या वाढत आहे.” — श्रीकांत पाटील, अधिकृत स्टार्टअप इंडिया मार्गदर्शक.

आम्ही एक पाऊल पुढे ठेवत आहोत:

महाविद्यालयीन विद्यार्थी आणि नवोदित उद्योजकांना यशस्वी स्टार्टअप्स चालवण्यासाठी मार्गदर्शन आणि मदतीची आवश्यकता आहे. म्हणूनच, आम्ही महाविद्यालयीन विद्यार्थ्यांना स्टार्टअप्ससाठी जागरूकता निर्माण करण्यावर आणि त्यांना सरकारी अनुदान व सीड फंडिंग मिळविण्यासाठी मदत करण्यात लक्ष केंद्रित करत आहोत.

राज्य सरकार सोबत आम्ही विद्यार्थ्यांना स्टार्टअप्स ओळख, फंडिंग साधने आणि सरकारी योजनांचा वापर याबद्दल माहिती देत आहोत. तसेच, आम्ही त्यांना हॅण्ड होल्डिंग सपोर्ट आणि उद्योजकता मार्गदर्शन पुरवून त्यांच्या स्टार्टअप्सला सक्षम बनवित आहोत, जेणेकरून त्यांना सरकारी योजनांचा फायदा मिळवता येईल आणि ते दीर्घकालीन यश मिळवू शकतील.

नाशिकमधील स्टार्टअप्सच्या वृद्धीसाठी एक प्रगतीशील वातावरण:

नाशिकमध्ये स्टार्टअप्सची वाढ म्हणजे केवळ एका व्यवसायाची प्रगती नाही, तर संपूर्ण प्रदेशाच्या आर्थिक वृद्धीसाठी एक मजबूत आधार आहे. स्टार्टअप्सला मिळालेल्या समर्थनामुळे स्थानिक समाज, रोजगार निर्मिती, आणि औद्योगिक वृद्धीमध्ये मोठा बदल घडत आहे.

संपूर्ण नाशिक जिल्ह्यात स्टार्टअप्सच्या वाढत्या संधींचा फायदा घेत, स्थानिक संसाधनांचा उपयोग करून उद्योजक आपल्या व्यवसायाला पंख देऊ शकतात. नवीन स्टार्टअप धोरणामुळे हे वातावरण आणखी सकारात्मक आणि सुलभ होईल, जे नाशिकमध्ये व्यवसायिक विकासाला गती देईल.

नाशिक स्टार्टअप — 772 : टप्पा : — कल्पना– 189, प्रमाणीकरण– 297, स्केलअप — 81, अर्ली ट्रॅक्शन — 205

नाशिकच्या उद्योजकांसाठी एक उत्तम काळ:

नाशिकमधील स्टार्टअप इकोसिस्टम सध्या जोरात वाढत आहे आणि त्यासाठी केंद्र व राज्य सरकारकडून अनेक महत्त्वाच्या योजनांचा लाभ उपलब्ध आहे. या योजनांच्या माध्यमातून नवउद्योजकांना काही मोठ्या आर्थिक व मदतीच्या संधी दिल्या जात आहेत ज्यामुळे त्यांचा व्यवसाय सुरळीतपणे सुरू होण्यास व वाढण्यास मदत होते.

केंद्र सरकारची महत्त्वाची योजना म्हणजे “स्टार्टअप इंडिया सीड फंड स्कीम” (Startup India Seed Fund Scheme – SISFS). या योजनेअंतर्गत, स्टार्टअप्सना त्यांच्या सुरुवातीच्या टप्प्यात म्हणजे प्रूफ ऑफ कॉन्सेप्ट तयार करण्यासाठी, प्रोटोटाइप विकासासाठी व उत्पादन चाचणीसाठी रु. 20 लाखांपर्यंतचा अनुदान स्वरूपाचा निधी मिळू शकतो. हा निधी प्रकल्पाचे विविध टप्पे पूर्ण होताना टप्प्याटप्प्याने दिला जातो. पुढे, मार्केटमध्ये उत्पादन लाँच करण्यासाठी, त्याचं व्यावसायीकरण करण्यासाठी व स्केलिंगसाठी ₹50 लाखांपर्यंतची गुंतवणूक (डेब्चर किंवा कर्ज स्वरूपात) दिली जाते. या निधीचा वापर नवे तंत्रज्ञान विकसित करण्यासाठी आणि नवकल्पना साकारण्यासाठी होतो.​
राज्य सरकारकडूनही विशेष कार्यक्रम राबवले जात आहेत. महिलांसाठी “अहिल्याबाई होळकर” योजना महत्त्वाची आहे. या योजनेअंतर्गत महिला उद्योजकांना 25 लाख रुपये पर्यंतचा कर्ज अनुदान व सापेक्ष आर्थिक सवलत मिळते. यामुळे महिलांच्या आर्थिक स्वावलंबनाला चालना मिळते व त्यांना व्यवसाय सुरू करण्यास प्रोत्साहन मिळते.

नाशिकमधील महाविद्यालये व विद्यापीठे देखील स्टार्टअपसाठी विविध उपक्रम राबवत आहेत. डॉक्टर बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर तंत्रज्ञान महाविद्यालय, नाशिक विद्यापीठ व इतर इन्क्युबेशन सेंटरमध्ये स्टार्टअप मार्गदर्शन, प्रशिक्षण व फंडिंग संबंधित मदत दिली जाते. तसेच, जागतिक दर्जाच्या इनक्युबेटर्समध्ये स्टार्टअपसना जागा मिळते जिथे त्यांना तांत्रिक, व्यवसायिक तसेच वित्तीय सल्ला मिळतो. यांच्या मदतीमुळे नवउद्योजकांना उद्योग सुरू करण्यासाठी वातावरण अधिक अनुकूल बनले आहे. तसेच, नाशिकमधील स्टार्टअप इकोसिस्टमच्या वाढीसाठी महाराष्ट्र सरकारकडून विविध हेल्पलाईन तेल सेवा व मार्गदर्शन देखील दिले जात आहे.

शिफारस म्हणून, महाविद्यालये व विद्यापीठांनी स्टार्टअपसाठी जास्ताधिक इनक्युबेटर्स, कौशल्य विकास केंद्रे उभारावी आणि विद्यार्थ्यांना व्यावसायिक सल्लागारांशी जोडावे. राज्य शासनानेही नवउद्योजकांसाठी योजना आणखी सुलभ करुन, कागदपत्री प्रक्रिया कमी करावी व निधीच्या वाटपात वेग आणावा. यामुळे नाशिकचा स्टार्टअप वातावरण राज्यातील सर्वोत्तम होण्याची शक्यता वाढेल.
अशा प्रकारे, नाशिकमधील स्टार्टअप्सना केंद्र व राज्य सरकार यांच्या आर्थिक मदतीमुळे, शैक्षणिक संस्थांच्या पाठिंब्यामुळे, तसेच अनुभवी मार्गदर्शनामुळे मोठ्या स्तरावर वाढता येईल.

सर्व नव-उद्योजकांना राष्ट्रीय उद्योजकता दिवसाच्या शुभेच्छा!

नवीन धोरणाचा वापर करून तुम्ही तुमचे स्टार्टअप्स सक्षम बनवू शकता. जर तुम्हाला आणखी मार्गदर्शन किंवा मदतीची आवश्यकता असेल, तर कृपया माझ्याशी संपर्क साधा. (shreekantpatil (at) zohomail(dot)in)

श्रीकांत पाटीलस्टार्टअप इंडिया मार्गदर्शक, उद्योजकतेच्या यशस्वी प्रवासासाठी मार्गदर्शक.

महाराष्ट्र सरकारची स्टार्टअप पोलिसी -२०२५

