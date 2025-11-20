Cleaning Robot Market In-House Segments Drive Strong Evolution in Type Options

The global cleaning robot market was valued at USD 5.98 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is accelerating as consumers increasingly embrace automation and smart home technologies. Rising demand for convenience and efficiency has positioned robotic cleaning solutions as a preferred alternative to manual cleaning methods.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning have significantly enhanced the performance, precision, and adaptability of cleaning robots. Meanwhile, the widespread adoption of IoT-powered smart home ecosystems has driven consumer interest in remotely controlled and fully autonomous cleaning devices. The growing affordability of entry-level models is further expanding market penetration across emerging economies. Additionally, as sustainability becomes a priority, manufacturers are focusing on energy-efficient, eco-friendly designs that cater to environmentally conscious consumers.

The rapid rise of home automation continues to be a major catalyst for market expansion. Cleaning robots are seamlessly integrating into connected home ecosystems, enabling users to schedule, monitor, and control cleaning tasks via mobile apps or voice assistants. This shift toward interconnected living has transformed cleaning robots into essential household tools, increasing their relevance and adoption in modern homes.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for over 30% of total revenue.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate, with a projected CAGR of over 24.4% from 2025 to 2030.

By type, the floor-cleaning robot segment held the largest share at 41% in 2024.

By product, the in-house robot segment generated the highest revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the residential segment remained the dominant contributor in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.98 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21.01 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 23.7%

Leading Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape features a mix of established market leaders and rapidly growing innovators.

iRobot Corporation remains a leading force in the industry, best known for its Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners. The company excels in autonomous navigation, intelligent mapping, and feature-rich home cleaning solutions, complemented by its Braava line of mopping robots. With strong global brand recognition, iRobot continues to push innovation in advanced cleaning robotics.

LG Electronics is another prominent player, offering AI-enabled cleaning robots such as the CordZero robotic vacuum. Equipped with advanced sensors, smart navigation, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa, LG’s devices highlight the company’s focus on smart, energy-efficient home technologies.

Emerging participants such as Ecovacs Robotics Inc. and Neato Robotics Inc. are rapidly growing their presence:

Ecovacs Robotics Inc. has gained market attention with its popular Deebot series, integrating AI-driven navigation, real-time mapping, and specialized robots for windows and pools. Its affordability and performance make it a competitive contender globally.

has gained market attention with its popular Deebot series, integrating AI-driven navigation, real-time mapping, and specialized robots for windows and pools. Its affordability and performance make it a competitive contender globally. Neato Robotics Inc. is recognized for its signature D-shaped robotic vacuums, offering enhanced edge-cleaning capabilities and precision through laser-guided mapping. The company emphasizes user-friendly designs and efficient cleaning technologies.

Prominent Companies

Ecovacs Robotics Inc.

ILIFE Robotics Technology

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytronics

Milagrow Business and Knowledge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Nilfisk Group

Pentair Plc

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Conclusion

The global cleaning robot market is set for robust growth through 2030, supported by the rising adoption of smart home technologies, advancements in AI and IoT, and growing consumer preference for convenient, hands-free cleaning solutions. As manufacturers continue to innovate with energy-efficient designs and enhance connectivity features, cleaning robots are becoming indispensable components of modern households. With strong market participation from both established tech giants and emerging innovators, the industry is poised for sustained expansion and technological evolution in the years ahead.