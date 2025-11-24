Australia Highlights Perinatal Mental Health Week to Support Parents Through Pregnancy

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, 2025-11-24 — /EPR Network/ — Perinatal Mental Health Week takes place each year in mid-November. It brings attention to the emotional wellbeing of people who are pregnant and those who have recently welcomed a baby. This week reminds Australia that mental health during pregnancy and early parenthood is just as important as physical health.

Why Perinatal Mental Health Matters

Many parents experience mixed feelings during this period. It can be joyful, exciting and full of hope. It can also feel overwhelming, confusing and lonely. Research in Australia shows that anxiety and depression affect up to one in five mothers and one in ten fathers during the perinatal period. Many parents feel pressure to appear calm and happy, which makes it harder to reach out for help. Perinatal Mental Health Week aims to break this silence and support open conversations.

Emotional Challenges During Pregnancy

Pregnancy brings big changes to the body, mind and daily routine. Many expectant parents worry about health, finances and the future. Some feel guilt for not enjoying pregnancy as much as they expected. Others struggle with sleep changes, mood swings or past trauma triggered by medical experiences. These experiences are more common than people think, and they deserve understanding, not judgement.

Mental Health in Early Parenthood

Early parenthood brings its own set of challenges. Newborn care can be tiring and unpredictable. Feeding difficulties, disrupted sleep and constant demands can leave parents exhausted. Many report feeling disconnected from friends, unsure about their identity or worried about bonding with their baby. Perinatal Mental Health Week encourages parents to speak openly about these feelings so they know they are not alone.

The Importance of Early Support

There is strong evidence that early support leads to better mental health outcomes for parents. Simple check ins from health professionals, partners, friends or family can make a big difference. When someone feels heard and understood, stress levels drop and coping skills improve. Support does not look the same for everyone. Some parents benefit from counselling sessions. Others find help in support groups, education programs or community networks. For parents with a history of trauma, anxiety or pregnancy loss, specialised therapy provides extra protection and stability.

How Workplaces Can Help

Workplaces also play an important role in perinatal mental health. Flexible arrangements, compassionate communication and mental health awareness training create safer environments for expecting and returning parents. When workplaces understand the emotional challenges parents face, people feel more secure and valued.

The Role of Families and Communities

Perinatal Mental Health Week encourages families, friends and communities to take part in supporting new parents. Small actions can make a big difference. Asking simple questions like “How are you coping today?” or offering practical help such as dropping off a meal or caring for the baby for a short time can ease pressure. Kindness helps parents feel connected and supported.

Breaking Myths and Reducing Stigma

This week, mental health professionals highlight the need to address ongoing myths about perinatal mental health. Many parents believe that feeling anxious or sad means they are failing. Others assume these feelings will simply pass. While some symptoms ease over time, many parents need and deserve support. Seeking help shows courage and commitment to wellbeing. Another important message is that fathers, partners and non birthing parents also experience emotional changes. They often feel pressure to stay strong or hide their stress. Perinatal Mental Health Week promotes inclusive support so every caregiver receives the help they need.

Building a Supportive Future

Australia continues to grow its research, services and community programs to improve perinatal wellbeing. The more openly we speak about these challenges, the more comfortable people feel reaching out. Early support helps parents stay emotionally healthy, strengthens family relationships and encourages healthy child development. When parents are well, children thrive.

Perinatal Mental Health Week encourages everyone to be part of this movement. Whether you are a parent, partner, friend, colleague or health professional, you can help create a kinder environment for families. A simple conversation can change someone’s entire journey.

If you or someone you know is struggling during pregnancy or early parenthood, support is available. Reach out and take the first step toward feeling better.

For compassionate and evidence based care, visit MLA Psychology or book an appointment today.