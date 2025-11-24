Flow Cytometry Market Expands as Cell Analysis Demand Increases

The global flow cytometry market was valued at approximately USD 4,684.2 million in 2024, and is expected to grow to around USD 7,013.1 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.41% from 2025 to 2030. The main drivers behind this growth include rising incidences of cancer, immunodeficiency disorders, and infectious diseases, which are fueling demand for flow cytometry technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the flow cytometry market with the largest revenue share of 41.35% in 2024.

The flow cytometry market in the U.S. is expected to experience at a robust CAGR between 2024 and 2030

By product, the instrument segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 35.30% in 2024.

Based on technology, the cell-based segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 76.16% in 2024.

Based on application, the clinical segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 45.34% in 2024.

Based on end use, the academic institutes segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

Base size (2024): USD 4,684.2 million

Projected size (2030): USD 7,013.1 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.41%

Lead region: North America

The growth trajectory is also strengthened by expanding adoption of flow cytometry in clinical diagnostics (especially for cancer and immune disorders), and the increasing role of stem cell therapies. Stem cell transplantation and the need for immune monitoring further support demand. Likewise, hematological disorders (such as hemophilia and other bleeding disorders) continue to be significant clinical use-cases, as flow cytometry helps in identifying and characterizing blood cell populations.

Technological improvements are making instruments more accessible, while automated sample processing, multiplex assays, and user-friendly interfaces are driving broader adoption across research labs, hospitals, and diagnostics centers.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape is shaped by large, well-established players who are leveraging innovation, strategic partnerships, and broadened product offerings to maintain leadership. Prominent companies are increasingly investing in spectral cytometry, automation, and data analytics to stay at the forefront.

Key Companies List

Danaher

BD (Becton, Dickinson & Company)

Sysmex Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Stratedigm, Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Cytek Biosciences

Sony Biotechnology (Sony Group Corporation)

Conclusion

In summary, the flow cytometry market is on a strong growth path, driven by rising prevalence of cancer, immunodeficiency, and other diseases, alongside rapid technological innovation. Instruments remain the dominant product segment, while cell-based technologies offer the bulk of revenue. North America leads the market, but emerging regions show strong momentum. Key players are leveraging R&D, M&A, and automation to strengthen their competitive edge. With increasing demand from clinical diagnostics, research, and stem-cell therapies, the market is poised for sustained expansion through 2030.

