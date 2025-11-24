Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Strengthens with AI Solutions

In 2024, the global fraud detection and prevention market was estimated at USD 33.13 billion. It is expected to surge to USD 90.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7 percent between 2025 and 2030. A key factor propelling this growth is the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, prompting companies in sectors such as banking, e-commerce, and healthcare to adopt more advanced fraud-detection tools.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional dominance: North America led the market in 2024, holding about 37.3 percent of global revenue, with the U.S. being the primary contributor.

By component: The solution segment accounted for 62.4 percent of revenues in 2024, driven by demand for multi-factor authentication and fraud analytics systems.

By application: Payment fraud claimed the largest share in 2024, as digital transactions continue to proliferate.

By organization size: Large enterprises dominated in 2024, investing heavily in fraud-detection frameworks.

Other drivers: The explosive growth in online payments, fueled by digital transformation, is increasing exposure to fraud risks. Data from regulators shows rising consumer losses.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 market size: USD 33.13 billion.

2030 projected size: USD 90.07 billion.

Forecast CAGR: 18.7% (2025–2030).

Regional trends: North America remains the largest market; Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing due to rising digital adoption.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Several major players dominate this market, deploying a combination of advanced analytics, machine learning, and comprehensive platform capabilities:

ACI Worldwide: Focuses on fraud detection for electronic payments, using behavioral analytics.

AltexSoft: Provides tailored fraud solutions using AI and data science.

BAE Systems: Engaged in security and risk-management technology.

Dell Inc.: Offers scalable infrastructure for fraud systems.

Equifax, Inc.: Leverages identity verification and risk assessment.

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.: Specializes in identity verification.

Fiserv, Inc.: Provides payment system integration and fraud tools.

IBM Corporation: Uses AI to power real-time anomaly detection.

NICE: Offers analytics-driven fraud management.

Oracle: Delivers fraud-analytics platforms and risk scoring.

SAP SE: Integrates fraud-detection features into enterprise software.

SAS Institute, Inc.: Uses statistical and ML tools for fraud-analytics.

SEON Technologies Ltd.: Specializes in fraud prevention for digital platforms.

Signifyd: Focuses on e-commerce fraud protection.

Software AG: Provides integration and analytics capabilities to support fraud systems.

Conclusion

The fraud detection and prevention market is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by rising cyber threats, surging digital payment adoption, and stringent regulatory requirements. As attacks become more sophisticated, businesses across industries are prioritizing investments in AI-enabled fraud-detection systems. Large enterprises currently lead the way, but small and medium-sized firms are catching up thanks to scalable, cloud-based services. With strong growth projected through 2030, this market represents a critical and expanding line of defense for organizations aiming to safeguard their operations and customers from evolving fraud risks.

