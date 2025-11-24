Frozen Food Market Expands as Demand for Convenient Meals Rises

The global frozen food market was valued at USD 503.75 billion in 2024, and it is projected to expand to USD 712.76 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% between 2025 and 2030. This growth is largely driven by an increasing global preference for shelf-stable and convenient food products that require minimal preparation.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North American frozen food dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 37.6% in 2024.

The frozen food market in the U.S. led the North American market and held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Based on product, frozen desserts led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 23.1% in 2024.

In terms of freezing technology, blast freezing segment led the market and held the largest revenue share of 53.2% in 2024.

Based on distribution channel, the Foodservice held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 70.1% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 503.75 billion

2030 Projected Size: USD 712.76 billion

Forecasted Growth Rate (2025–2030): 6.0% CAGR

Regional Outlook: North America remains the largest market in 2024, while Asia Pacific is expected to post the fastest growth through 2030.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The frozen food industry is quite fragmented, with a diverse mix of multinational corporations competing through innovation, scale, and acquisitions. Leading firms are pushing into health-focused products, expanding online distribution, and leveraging their strong R&D capabilities to stay competitive.

Major players are also engaging in M&A to consolidate their portfolios, particularly acquiring niche or regional companies to gain a foothold in emerging segments or geographies.

Stringent regulations related to food safety and labeling are a major factor shaping competition, compelling companies to maintain high standards while innovating.

Order a free sample PDF of the Frozen Food Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies

Some of the most prominent companies operating in the global frozen food market include:

Unilever PLC

Nestlé S.A.

General Mills, Inc.

Nomad Foods Ltd.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Wawona Frozen Foods

Bellisio Parent, LLC

The Kellogg Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

Conclusion

In summary, the global frozen food market is on a robust growth trajectory, underpinned by rising consumer demand for convenience, healthier choices, and longer shelf-life offerings. While North America continues to lead in revenue, the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand rapidly. Technological innovations such as blast freezing and IQF, along with strategic moves by major players—such as M&A and product diversification—are shaping competitive dynamics. As convenience, health, and sustainability remain top priorities for consumers, the frozen food industry is well positioned for continued expansion toward 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.