Geosynthetics Market Expands with Increased Infrastructure Investments

The global geosynthetics market size was estimated at USD 16.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.60 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2030. This steady expansion is strongly supported by accelerated infrastructure development, especially across emerging economies that are increasingly adopting advanced construction materials.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global geosynthetics market in 2024, accounting for a revenue share of 52.2%. The U.S. held the leading position within the North American market during the same year. Among the various product categories, geotextiles emerged as the largest segment with a 48.3% share in 2024, driven by their widespread use in reinforcement, separation, filtration, and erosion control applications.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.52 Billion

USD 16.52 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.60 Billion

USD 24.60 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 3%

3% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Technological innovation in geosynthetic materials and production techniques continues to elevate product performance, durability, and versatility, establishing these materials as essential components of modern civil engineering solutions. Supportive regulations focused on environmental sustainability and effective waste management further contribute to market growth, encouraging the use of geosynthetics in a variety of applications.

Geosynthetics play a crucial role in promoting sustainable construction by reducing reliance on traditional materials such as gravel and concrete. Products like geotextiles, geomembranes, geogrids, and geocells help lower earthwork requirements, decrease the need for extensive excavation, and reduce fuel usage and emissions from construction machinery. These advantages not only minimize environmental impact but also help preserve natural landscapes.

The efficiency benefits of geosynthetics extend to enhanced reinforcement, filtration, drainage, and erosion control capabilities. Their high strength-to-weight ratio and ease of installation allow projects to be completed faster, with reduced labor and lower overall costs. Their long-term durability also improves infrastructure lifespan while minimizing maintenance expenditures.

Growing emphasis on sustainable and cost-effective construction practices is fueling the adoption of geosynthetics across sectors such as transportation, waste management, water infrastructure, and urban development. Their ability to enhance soil stability, optimize water movement, and support erosion control across varied projects—from roadways and railways to landfill lining and stormwater systems—continues to drive their relevance in modern engineering.

Order a free sample PDF of the Geosynthetics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Geosynthetics Company Insights

Prominent companies in the geosynthetics market include First Solar, Inc., Echo Environmental, LLC, Silcontel Ltd., Canadian Solar, Silrec Corp., and SunPower Corp.

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V. offers an extensive range of geosynthetic solutions, including geotextiles, geomembranes, and geogrids for soil stabilization, erosion control, and drainage applications. With a significant global footprint, the company caters to the needs of the construction, transportation, and environmental industries.

GSE Environmental specializes in manufacturing geosynthetic barrier systems, stabilization products, and drainage solutions. Its portfolio includes geomembranes, geotextiles, and geocells used in landfills, road infrastructure projects, and erosion management.

Key Geosynthetics Companies:

Koninklijke Ten Cate N.V.

GSE Environmental

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Low & Bonar

Propex Operating Company, LLC

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

TENAX Group

AGRU America, Inc.

HUESKER Group

TYPAR Geosynthetics

Conclusion

Overall, the geosynthetics market is poised for sustained growth as industries increasingly prioritize sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective construction practices. With strong demand from infrastructure development and rising environmental regulations, geosynthetics are expected to play an essential role in shaping modern engineering solutions and supporting long-term structural resilience worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.